Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine Updated Fantasy Outlook After Le'Veon Bell's Release

The winless New York Jets parted ways with running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday night, meaning it will be up to Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine to hold down the Jets backfield throughout the rest of the 2020 season.

The Jets shopped Bell, who was open about his disappointment with his role this season, but they could not find a team willing to make an offer, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bell went on injured reserve ahead of Week 2 with a pulled hamstring, yet he's still the team's third-leading rusher despite having missed three games. He collected 74 yards on 19 rushing attempts in his two outings this season.

Gore and Perine are an interesting combination for the Jets moving forward. The former is the NFL's oldest running back at 37, and the Jets spent a fourth-round pick on the latter in April.

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler, is the Jets' clear rushing leader with 204 yards on 64 attempts, though he has not managed to find the end zone yet. He tallied 699 yards from scrimmage on 179 touches with the Bills last season.

Quarterback Sam Darnold ranks second with 117 rushing yards, and Bell was third with 74.

Perine has appeared in four of the Jets' five games, posting 56 rushing yards on 15 carries after missing Week 1. At the University of Florida last season, he reeled in 40 passes.

With Bell no longer on the team and Darnold still uncertain for Week 6 after missing last week with a shoulder injury, the Jets will likely feed Gore and Perine plenty against the Miami Dolphins. While he will see an uptick in touches, Perine should not be considered a fantasy starter yet, while Gore should move into the low-end RB2 or RB3 range.