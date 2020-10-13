Ex-NFL RB C.J. Anderson Joins Cal Coaching Staff as Quality Control Coach

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The California Golden Bears announced former NFL running back C.J. Anderson is coming back to the program as a volunteer quality control coach.

Anderson played collegiately at California and ran for 1,135 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 350 yards and two scores through the air in 2011 and 2012.

He played in the NFL from 2013 through 2019 for the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions. Anderson was a Pro Bowler in 2014 for the Broncos with 849 rushing yards, 324 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns and was impressive again in 2017 with 1,007 rushing yards, 224 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Anderson also helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2015.

It is not a surprise to see him pursuing a coaching career.

After all, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Anderson planned on pursuing a coaching opportunity at a Power Five conference school when he officially retired in September. "Details soon," Anderson said at the time.

Turns out, he is going back to his alma mater.