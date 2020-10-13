Cowboys' Jerry Jones Has No Concerns About Dak Prescott's Ankle Injury Recovery

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he expects quarterback Dak Prescott to return from his ankle injuries in time for 2021 offseason team activities.

Jones explained during his weekly radio interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram) he doesn't have any long-term concerns about Prescott, who suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

"I don't have any. I don't really have any, at all," Jones said. "It's one of those [injuries] that you can mend and come back good as gold."

Prescott was playing under the franchise tag, which came with a one-year, $31.4 million contract, and could become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The Cowboys could also use the franchise tag again or sign him to an extension.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan (via ESPN's Todd Archer) the injury doesn't change the team's view of him as their franchise quarterback.

"Absolutely not," Jones said. "He's our future. He's special. If anyone can overcome anything, it would be Dak. This is something that our doctors feel good that he'll overcome and come back better than ever."

Prescott was off to a strong start to the 2020 season. He completed 68 percent of his passes for an NFL-high 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five appearances.

The 27-year-old Mississippi State product finished second in the NFL with 4,902 passing yards last season and ranked fourth in ESPN's Total QBR in 2019.

He had also enjoyed an extended run of durability, appearing in all 64 games across his first four NFL seasons with the Cowboys.

Now Dallas will move forward with longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton under center for the remainder of 2020. He's rarely been more than a replacement-level option throughout his career, but he'll have no shortage of weapons with the Cowboys.

They feature one of the league's best wide receiver trios in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Look for a lot of short, quick passes with the goal of getting the ball in those playmakers' hands and limit the pressure on Dalton to make or break the game.

In addition, Ezekiel Elliott will become even more of a focal point on the early downs and in the red zone as part of a more run-oriented attack.

The Cowboys still have the potential to do some damage, especially since no team is running away with the NFC East, but their playoff upside would be limited without Prescott.