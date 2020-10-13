Week 6 Waiver Wire: Examining Top Fantasy Football Targets

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The season-ending injury to Dak Prescott and Week 6 byes for Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert could create more activity on the fantasy football waiver wire at quarterback than the previous weeks.

Kirk Cousins has never been a dominant fantasy star, but the injuries, byes and his Week 6 matchup against Atlanta could be the perfect set of circumstances to make him a waiver wire all-star for one week.

Cousins has been decent for Minnesota and has committed a single turnover in the last two weeks. Since the Falcons have one of the worst defenses in football, the Vikings quarterback could feast with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson running rampant through their secondary.

Minnesota may be the most targeted team on the waiver wire in the coming days since Alexander Mattison looks to be in line for a bigger role at running back with Dalvin Cook dealing with an injury.

Another favorable matchup could lead you in the direction of Jacksonville's Keelan Cole Sr. He is not the first name that comes to mind on the waiver wire, but he could be a better option against Detroit than waiting one week to use other wide receivers in your lineups.

Top Waiver-Wire Targets

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Cousins has hovered around the 250-yard mark in all but one of his games this season and has produced multiple touchdown passes in three contests.

The Minnesota quarterback should not be considered a season-long fantasy starter, but given the circumstances in Week 6, he could be a decent pickup for one week.

Atlanta allowed each of its last four opponents to throw for over 300 yards and has conceded over 30 points in its first four defeats. The Falcons may be galvanized a bit by the firing of Dan Quinn, but they are not turning over the on-field talent anytime soon.

Fifteen of Cousins' 32 career 300-yard performances have come inside his home stadiums of Minnesota and Washington, and Sunday's game is in Minneapolis. Since he has developed more chemistry with Jefferson and combined with Thielen for two touchdowns against Seattle, Cousins may be in the perfect position to have a high-scoring fantasy outing.

As long as he does not revert back to the 111-yard, three-interception form from Week 2, Cousins could hold down the quarterback spot in some lineups for a week.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Week 6 may be one of the few times this season when a Minnesota lineup stack is recommended.

Atlanta has allowed over 100 rushing yards in three of its five losses, and Mattison could be in line for an abundance of touches if the Vikings use caution with Cook's injury.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "Minnesota may exercise caution" with Cook, who did not suffer a major injury Sunday in Seattle.

Mattison produced the first 100-yard rushing game of his career in Week 5, as he ran for 112 yards off 20 carries. He also caught all three of his targets from Cousins.

If the Vikings use Mattison at a high volume against Atlanta, he could put up numbers comparable to running backs that are frequent starters in fantasy lineups.

Since Mattison could receive more touches Sunday, he is a better pickup than Justin Jackson, who has a Week 6 bye and players who are used in supporting roles like Matt Breida and Gus Edwards.

Keelan Cole Sr., WR, Jacksonville

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The adjusted bye-week schedule could throw a wrench into your waiver-wire strategy.

Mike Williams will not be able to follow up his Monday night showcase until Week 7. The same can be said about Henry Ruggs III after his standout Sunday.

With those two players unavailable for Week 6 selection, as well as Michael Thomas and DK Metcalf, you have to search for favorable matchups, like the one Jacksonville has with Detroit.

Keelan Cole Sr. has not caught balls at a high volume, but he has found the end zone three times.

The Jaguars wide receiver is going up against a Detroit defense that allowed at least 360 passing yards to its first four opponents. If Gardner Minshew II is able to break down the Lions secondary, there could be ample opportunities for Cole to factor into the game.

Cole has been targeted at least five times in each of Jacksonville's five games, and if he increases his catch rate and finds the end zone again, he could be viewed as a waiver-wire steal.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.