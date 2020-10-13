Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

0 of 9

The early weeks of the fantasy football season can be easy. After drafting your team, you plug in your top players into your lineup. There are no bye weeks to worry about, and the majority of your roster is likely healthy.

Now that we're getting into Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, things might be getting difficult. Perhaps you had Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott anchoring your team. But you're now without him following his devastating ankle injury that required season-ending surgery on Sunday.

Or maybe your lineup is loaded with top players from teams such as the Seattle Seahawks or New Orleans Saints. You're going to be without Russell Wilson, Alvin Kamara and more in Week 6, when those teams have byes.

However, as long as you make the right streaming decisions and add the best players from the waiver wire, you can still win your Week 6 matchup.

Here's an early look at some start/sit decisions for the week, as well as some potential sleepers.