Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and MoreOctober 13, 2020
The early weeks of the fantasy football season can be easy. After drafting your team, you plug in your top players into your lineup. There are no bye weeks to worry about, and the majority of your roster is likely healthy.
Now that we're getting into Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, things might be getting difficult. Perhaps you had Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott anchoring your team. But you're now without him following his devastating ankle injury that required season-ending surgery on Sunday.
Or maybe your lineup is loaded with top players from teams such as the Seattle Seahawks or New Orleans Saints. You're going to be without Russell Wilson, Alvin Kamara and more in Week 6, when those teams have byes.
However, as long as you make the right streaming decisions and add the best players from the waiver wire, you can still win your Week 6 matchup.
Here's an early look at some start/sit decisions for the week, as well as some potential sleepers.
Start 'Em: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Since his miserable Week 2 showing at Indianapolis (113 passing yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions), Kirk Cousins has played better the past few weeks. He's passed for at least 249 yards in each of the Vikings' past three games and thrown six total touchdowns over that span.
This week, the 32-year-old could have his best game of the season so far. The Falcons are allowing 335.8 passing yards per game (second most in the NFL), and receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson should have no trouble getting open and connecting with the quarterback for big gains.
Plus, it's unclear whether Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook could be limited due to the groin injury he suffered this past Sunday against Seattle. If the Vikings player isn't at full strength, Cousins may go to the air even more, boosting his fantasy value for Week 6.
Sit 'Em: Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers
Teddy Bridgewater has played well the past few weeks, including this past Sunday, when he went 27-for-37 for 313 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons. However, he's going to have a much more challenging matchup this week against the Bears.
Chicago has yet to allow more than one passing touchdown in a game through the first five weeks, and its defense ranks ninth in the NFL (344 total yards allowed per game). Meanwhile, the Bears' offense has had some struggles, so this game could be a low-scoring affair with a slower pace.
That may not bode well for Bridgewater, who isn't quite yet at must-start level in fantasy. Find a better streaming option this week if you've been counting on him at quarterback in recent weeks.
Sleeper: Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Andy Dalton was not a good fantasy quarterback in 2019, when he passed for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games in his ninth and final season with the Bengals. But he's playing for a much better team now in the Cowboys, and he'll be surrounded by talented playmakers on offense.
After Dak Prescott exited Sunday's game against the Giants, the 32-year-old entered and went 9-for-11 for 111 yards to help Dallas pull out the victory. If that was a sign of things to come, he could have some decent showings the rest of the season, especially if he leans on star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
In Week 6, Dalton will make his first start in what could be a tough Monday night matchup against the Cardinals. But it also has the potential to be a game with a lot of offense.
And Dalton could end up having a strong season after he got a much-needed change of scenery in 2020.
Start 'Em: Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins ended up having no trouble against the 49ers this past Sunday, compiling 436 total yards of offense in a 43-17 win. And in that victory, Myles Gaskin scored his first touchdown of the season. The second-year running back also had 16 carries for 57 yards and five receptions for 34 yards.
It seems likely the 23-year-old will continue to be a key part of Miami's offense moving forward, and now that he's gotten into the end zone, his fantasy value may be increased. That should especially be the case this week in a favorable matchup against the Jets.
New York is 0-5 and has allowed 128.6 rushing yards per game. With how well Miami played this past week, it could build an early lead and stick with its running game for much of the day. If that's the case, Gaskin may break through for his best fantasy performance of the season so far.
Sit 'Em: Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
If you don't have much running-back depth on your roster, then you might have to play Melvin Gordon this week; but if you have options, then it might be best to leave him on your bench in Week 6.
The Broncos are going up against the Patriots, a strong defensive team, on the road. And the 27-year-old may also not get quite as many touches out of Denver's backfield with fellow running back Phillip Lindsay expected to return from a toe injury.
Gordon has been inconsistent this season, and his only huge fantasy showing came against the Jets in Week 4 (118 total yards and two touchdowns). He was much less effective against the Buccaneers in Week 3 (38 total yards), so he may not be a reliable option at New England.
Sleeper: Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Even if Dalvin Cook (groin injury) is active in Week 6, it's possible the Vikings won't want him to handle a heavy workload in a matchup against the 0-5 Falcons.
And considering how Alexander Mattison fared in Cook's absence against the Seahawks last week, Minnesota's offense may be able to rely on the second-year back.
The 22-year-old had 20 carries for 112 yards and three receptions for 24 yards in the Vikings' loss at Seattle. That came a week after he scored his first touchdown of the season in Minnesota's win at Houston.
If Cook is out, Mattison becomes a must-start back. But even if Cook is active, it could be worth taking a risk on Mattison (if needed) as his role could increase in a game that Minnesota should have no trouble putting up a lot of offense in.
Start 'Em: Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
It's highly unlikely Chase Claypool scores another four touchdowns in Week 6. However, it is likely the rookie continues to be a big part of the Steelers' offense, especially as fellow receiver Diontae Johnson keeps getting slowed down by injuries.
Claypool, 22, had a breakout game in Week 5, notching three receiving touchdowns and a rushing score in Pittsburgh's home win over Philadelphia. He had seven receptions for 110 yards and was targeted 11 times, giving quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another strong option to throw the ball to.
The Browns are giving up 296.4 passing yards per game (third most in the NFL), so there may be plenty of yards to go around between the Steelers' top receivers. So, while Claypool probably won't have quite as big of a day, he's still a solid fantasy option.
Sit 'Em: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
Here's another Broncos offensive player who may be best left on the bench in Week 6. And that's not just down to the Patriots having a strong defense, but it's also because Jerry Jeudy is still a bit of a risky play at this point in his career.
Although the 21-year-old had his first career touchdown in Denver's Week 4 win over the Jets, he had only two receptions for 61 yards (48 of which came on his score). He's mostly being used as a deep threat, and it's unclear whether quarterback Drew Lock will be back from injury this week.
Regardless, it could be a tough day for Denver's offense on Sunday. And while Jeudy could become a solid fantasy option later in his rookie season, he has too much weekly bust potential as of now.
Sleeper: Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Julio Jones is missing time due to hamstring injury, which is giving other Falcons receivers the opportunity for more playing time. And although Olamide Zaccheaus hasn't been a big part of Atlanta's offense so far, it's possible that could change soon.
The Falcons are 0-5 and have fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. The team isn't playing well, but it's already making changes. So, why not give more opportunities to a young player like the 23-year-old receiver?
It may be too early to consider playing Zaccheaus, but he could be a good receiver to pick up and keep on your bench until his time comes. He already flashed his potential once this year, when he had eight receptions for 86 yards in Atlanta's Week 4 loss at Green Bay.