Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position BreakdownOctober 13, 2020
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara have been among the best players in the NFL this season, making the fantasy football managers who drafted them quite happy. However, neither will be involved in Week 6.
The Seahawks and Saints are among the four teams that will have a bye during the upcoming week. So, fantasy managers will need to find suitable fill-in players while also hoping the rest of their lineup produces at a high level.
It's one of the challenge of fantasy football, but with the proper research and the right decisions, you can still win without your best players in the fold.
Here's a look at position-by-position rankings for Week 6 to help with those decisions.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC)
5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at TEN)
6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
9. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)
10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
Gardner Minshew II is proving to be a start-worthy option every week, as the second-year Jaguars quarterback is off to a strong start this season. He's passed for 1,439 yards and 10 touchdowns through five weeks, which includes four games with multiple touchdowns.
Although the 24-year-old struggled in Week 3 against the Dolphins, he's bounced back with strong showings against the Bengals and Texans. Over the past two weeks, he's thrown for 652 yards and four touchdowns.
In Week 6, Minshew will look to keep that going against the Lions, who have allowed 405 yards of total offense (fifth most in the NFL) through their first four games.
A strong streaming option this week could be Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins (rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues). He's overcome a slow start to pass for 509 yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks, and now he'll face the Falcons, who are allowing 335.8 passing yards per game (second most in the NFL).
Running Back Rankings
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
4. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. BAL)
5. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
10. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at CAR)
11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
12. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)
David Montgomery may have had only 29 rushing yards on 10 carries in the Bears' win over the Buccaneers last Thursday, but he still had a solid fantasy showing (particularly in points-per-reception leagues). That's because the Chicago running back scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and also had seven receptions for 30 yards.
Tampa Bay is allowing an NFL-best 58.4 rushing yards per game, so it was to be expected that the 23-year-old may not have a huge showing. But his involvement in the passing game (now led by veteran quarterback Nick Foles) is an encouraging sign that there could be a lot of touches for him moving forward, especially in more favorable matchups.
The Panthers are allowing 133.4 rushing yards per game (eighth most in the NFL), so perhaps Montgomery will put up more yards this week. He had 127 total yards (82 rushing and 45 receiving) in Week 2 against the Giants, but he doesn't have more than 74 in any of the Bears' four other games. That could change this week, though.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
3. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
4. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
9. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at CAR)
10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
12. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at SF)
In recent weeks, there's been a lot of excitement regarding rookie Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has emerged as a solid fantasy option. But that doesn't change the fact that Adam Thielen is Minnesota's No. 1 receiver, and he's having a consistently strong start to the season.
On Sunday night, the 30-year-old scored a pair of touchdowns while hauling in nine passes for 80 yards. He has six touchdowns over Minnesota's first five games, getting into the end zone in all but one.
The Vikings may be 1-4, but Thielen is still a top-tier fantasy receiver, especially considering he's been targeted 23 times over their past two games.
Minnesota should have no trouble racking up yards against 0-5 Atlanta, which should make many of its offensive players strong candidates to start in fantasy. And for Thielen, he has to be in lineups considering how well he's playing this season.
Tight End Rankings
1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
4. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
6. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. WAS)
7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. BAL)
8. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
10. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
11. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
12. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (at NYG)
Although Mark Andrews has only 18 receptions through the Ravens' first five games, five of those have been for touchdowns. And over the past two weeks, he's been on a roll, hauling in nine passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
The 24-year-old should be in line for another strong performance in Week 6 when Baltimore travels to take on Philadelphia.
Over the first five weeks of the season, the Eagles have allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends. And considering how frequently Andrews is getting into the end zone, it wouldn't be surprising to see him score another touchdown or two this week.
Defense/Special Teams Rankings
1. Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
2. Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
4. New York Giants (vs. WAS)
5. Denver Broncos (at NE)
6. Washington Football Team (at NYG)
7. San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)
8. Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
9. Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
10. Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
11. Detroit Lions (at JAX)
12. Chicago Bears (at CAR)
Even against strong opponents, the Colts' defense should probably be started in fantasy lineups moving forward.
Against a solid Cleveland offense on Sunday, Indianapolis had another quality showing, notching a pair of interceptions and a sack. It also got a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown from Isaiah Rodgers.
Indianapolis' defense could have a field day in Week 6 going up against a rookie quarterback (Joe Burrow) and a Cincinnati offense that ranks 26th in the NFL with 332.4 total yards per game. The Colts are allowing only 266 total yards per game, the best in the league.
Kicker Rankings
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
3. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
4. Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
5. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)
6. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
7. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
8. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos (at NE)
9. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
10. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
11. Graham Gano, New York Giants (vs. WAS)
12. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
Rodrigo Blankenship has emerged as a solid fantasy kicker in his rookie season for the Colts. He's made multiple field goals in each of their first five games, going 15-for-17. And over the past two weeks, he's a perfect 7-for-7.
Despite his strong leg thus far, the 23-year-old is still available in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues and 17 percent of ESPN leagues. So, if he's somehow still on the waiver wire in your league, make sure to pick him up if you need a reliable kicker who is putting up strong numbers consistently.