Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment

The Arizona Cardinals entered this season with plenty of hype surrounding a defensive front seven that contained last season's Defensive Player of the Year runner-up in Chandler Jones and one of this draft class' most talented, versatile and intriguing defensive players in Isaiah Simmons.

But five games into the 2020 campaign, Jones has just one sack, while Simmons has recorded only seven tackles. Simmons was the team's No. 8 overall selection in April's draft, but he's been on the field for just 16.8 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps.

"We're still trying to work him in," Cards head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this month, per

Kyle Odegard of the team's official website. "We want to put him in positions to be successful, to understand our scheme. It's a work in progress still."

That's not ideal when you're trying to contend in a tough division, and it's unfortunate Jones has started cold as well.