NFL Staff 2020 Season Predictions

0 of 18

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Barring a tie in Thursday night's regular-season opener between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday marks the final day of 2020 in which every NFL team will be undefeated. Right now, fans of all 32 teams believe there's a chance.

You might be feeling good right now. Your team's roster is relatively healthy, every draft pick has promise and, in most cases, efforts have been made to address weak spots from 2019. But the optimism that permeates throughout the league in the offseason is not eternal. Wakeup calls are coming, in some cases this weekend.

On the brink of the 2020 campaign, Bleacher Report NFL correspondents Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon, Kalyn Kahler, Matt Miller, Brent Sobleski and Master Tesfatsion have predictions that could indicate which fans will dodge that "back to earth" feeling this fall and winter.

Here's who they see winning the key awards come February.