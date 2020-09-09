NFL Staff 2020 Season PredictionsSeptember 9, 2020
NFL Staff 2020 Season Predictions
Barring a tie in Thursday night's regular-season opener between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday marks the final day of 2020 in which every NFL team will be undefeated. Right now, fans of all 32 teams believe there's a chance.
You might be feeling good right now. Your team's roster is relatively healthy, every draft pick has promise and, in most cases, efforts have been made to address weak spots from 2019. But the optimism that permeates throughout the league in the offseason is not eternal. Wakeup calls are coming, in some cases this weekend.
On the brink of the 2020 campaign, Bleacher Report NFL correspondents Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon, Kalyn Kahler, Matt Miller, Brent Sobleski and Master Tesfatsion have predictions that could indicate which fans will dodge that "back to earth" feeling this fall and winter.
Here's who they see winning the key awards come February.
Coach of the Year
Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers (2 votes)
In 13 seasons on the job in Pittsburgh, Tomlin has never won the Associated Press Coach of the Year award, but a pair of B/R NFL experts believe this will be the year the 48-year-old will add that to a resume that already includes a Super Bowl win, two AFC titles and the second-highest winning percentage among qualified active head coaches.
"Tomlin's game management can be frustrating," Gagnon said of his selection, "but he's one of the game's best motivators and he did a heck of a job squeezing eight wins out of a team that was without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the vast majority of the 2019 campaign. Now, Big Ben is back, and I think the Steelers have the talent and mental makeup to leapfrog the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North."
If that happens, it'll be hard to deny Tomlin for a 14th consecutive season. So while you'll find that oddsmakers have about a dozen coaches as more likely to win this award, our divided crew is siding with Tomlin over a quartet of valid alternatives.
Others receiving votes: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots; Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks; Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills; Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans (one vote each)
Offensive Player of the Year
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (4 votes)
Mahomes, who won this award in 2018, might have given reigning OPOY Michael Thomas a run for his money if multiple injuries hadn't sidelined and otherwise limited him in the first half of the 2019 campaign. But now he's healthy and coming off a Super Bowl run in which he lit up the league in December and January, and so he's the heavy favorite entering 2020.
Two-thirds of our panelists kept it simple with the 24-year-old.
"In two years as the Chiefs' starter, Mahomes has had one of the best seasons ever by an NFL quarterback, won an MVP award and hoisted a Lombardi trophy," Davenport said in defense of his choice. "Picturing the $50 million man as the OPOY doesn't exactly require a stretch of the imagination."
Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is of course a strong candidate based on a 2019 season that was pure fire, but regression is a fair concern there. Mahomes hardly regressed in his second season as a starter. He posted a 108.8 passer rating in his final six regular-season and playoff games last year and should be ready to pick up where he left off in Andy Reid's stacked offense.
Others receiving votes: Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (one vote each)
Defensive Player of the Year
Cleveland Browns edge Myles Garrett (3 votes)
This is the second consecutive year that B/R's experts are rolling with Garrett to win DPOY. And while last September's prediction didn't pan out, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick was certainly a contender for the award before a six-game suspension cost him a shot at it down the stretch.
To that point, Garrett had 10 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 10 games.
"A good narrative plays a big part in these awards, and Garrett certainly has the story," Kahler said. "After ending his season in the ultimate disgrace (he was suspended for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on the head with his helmet), Garrett signed a contract extension in July that made him the highest-paid defensive player ever. He was in the conversation for DPOY with 10 sacks before his suspension last season, and if he continues to put up big games that lift the typically struggling Cleveland offense, he'll have a shot at this."
The Watt brothers (J.J. and T.J.), the Bosa brothers (Joey and Nick), Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack might be more likely 2020 DPOY contenders than Garrett, but if it all comes together for the 24-year-old in the next few months, the narrative could indeed cement his case.
Others receiving votes: Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald (2 votes), Steelers edge T.J. Watt (1 vote)
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (3 votes)
When it comes to OROY, a trio of our writers is siding with the Week 1 fave in Burrow over popular dark(er) horses like Clyde Edwards-Helaire or one of the many intriguing wide receivers in this draft class.
That might have to do with the fact Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick after throwing 60 touchdown passes to six interceptions in his epic final season at LSU, but it might also stem from the fact nobody knows what to expect from the rest of this rookie group.
"We haven't seen much from the practice field," Gagnon said, "and we haven't seen any preseason games. We're flying blind a bit here, and Burrow is the surest thing in this class. Edwards-Helaire could have a huge year with Damien Williams opting out, but the Chiefs are so loaded elsewhere, and I find it hard to trust rookie wideouts under normal circumstances. With COVID-19 limiting our knowledge of this class, Burrow is the sensible pick."
He certainly has the support with a deep receiving corps featuring seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green, two-time 1,000-yard receiver Tyler Boyd, rookie second-round pick Tee Higgins and speedster John Ross III. So it really wouldn't be a surprise if the 23-year-old followed in Kyler Murray's footsteps to become the second top-drafted signal-caller in as many years to capture OROY honors.
Others receiving votes: Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (one vote each)
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Washington Football Team edge Chase Young (6 votes)
There was even less of a debate regarding DROY. The first defensive player to come off the board in April's draft is a no-brainer selection considering his credentials, his tape and his skillset, and he's the only unanimous award prediction in this exercise.
Twelve of the last 13 players to win this award were first-round picks, and the No. 2 overall selection also won this thing in 2019 (Nick Bosa) and 2010 (Ndamukong Suh). Young is unsurprisingly an overwhelming favorite to do the same by beating out Isaiah Simmons, Patrick Queen, Jeff Okudah, Derrick Brown or any other challenger in 2020.
Young put up 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his final season at Ohio State. And the support he'll have up front in Washington could be the icing on the cake.
"It's not exactly going out on a limb to predict the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and top-drafted defensive player as Defensive Rookie of the Year, but no player has a better chance than Young," Miller said. "An electric pass-rusher who left college as one of the best I've evaluated, Young will join a defensive line that features four fellow first-rounders and a talented coordinator in Jack Del Rio. Expect Young attacking the quarterback early and often on his way to big postseason accolades."
Others receiving votes: 'Twas a clean sweep
Comeback Player of the Year
New England Patriots QB Cam Newton (3 votes)
The Comeback Player of the Year race could be extra juicy in 2020. After all, 2015 MVP Cam Newton is trying to revive his career in New England, future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger is coming back from a lost campaign in Pittsburgh, Alex Smith is making a remarkable return in Washington, and Matthew Stafford, Rob Gronkowski, J.J. Watt and A.J. Green are all pushing back from long absences (and in Gronk's case, a retirement).
But our gang gives a slight edge to Newton over Roethlisberger, with Tesfatsion justifying his decision in part because Newton appears to be fired up to send a message to the Carolina Panthers and the rest of the football world.
"A motivated Cam Newton," Tesfatsion said. "A motivated Bill Belichick. A match made in football heaven."
Indeed, Belichick loves his reclamation projects, and Newton is incredibly, uniquely talented. If Belichick and Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can get the most out of the 31-year-old, and if Newton's body can hold up, Comeback Player of the Year will likely be added to his record in February.
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (2 votes), Washington QB Alex Smith
Fantasy Player of the Year
Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (2 votes)
"Easy pick," Kahler said of McCaffrey. "He won this award last year, and though the Panthers have a new coaching staff, he'll be used similarly. Last season, the versatile back had a career year. He led the NFL with 2,392 scrimmage yards (third-most by any player in NFL history) and was tied for first with 19 total touchdowns. He became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. He's healthy, he's young, and he's not slowing down yet."
In points-per-reception fantasy leagues, Run CMC led all players in fantasy scoring by a margin of more than 50 points last season. His 471.2 total points rank second on the all-time list behind only LaDainian Tomlinson's 31-touchdown 2006 campaign.
That's why he's the surefire top pick in most fantasy leagues, but it's also true that those big seasons are difficult to repeat and that some of our pickers looked instead for candidates to steal McCaffrey's throne in 2020. That led to a widely split vote that included ballots cast for three other running backs as well as the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Others receiving votes: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake, New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (one vote each)
Breakout Player of the Year
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (3 votes)
B/R's panelists really came out in support of Johnson, who earned half of what is usually a strongly divided vote after exploding late in his rookie season.
If you extrapolate Johnson's numbers from the final quarter of the 2019 season for a full campaign, the 2019 third-round pick out of Toledo would have over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. And that's despite the fact that with Roethlisberger injured he was forced to work with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges as the Steelers posted the worst team passer rating in the AFC.
"Johnson led all rookie receivers with 59 receptions last season despite the dismal duo of Rudolph and Hodges leading offense for the majority of the 2019 campaign," Sobleski said. "With a healthy Roethlisberger back in the fold, Johnson's ability to create separation and produce yards after the catch will be spotlighted, especially if opponents role coverage in JuJu Smith-Schuster's direction."
Added Miller: "We've all fallen in love with Smith-Schuster the person, but on the football field the Steelers lack a big-play weapon with the vertical speed that can appropriately utilize Roethsliberger's strong right (albeit surgically repaired) arm. If Big Ben returns to form, Johnson and his vertical route-running and yards-after-catch ability are poised to benefit greatly."
And so he easily beats out the tantalizing Josh Allen along with two 2019 first-rounders.
Others receiving votes: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Tennessee Titans DE Jeffery Simmons (one vote each)
Most Touchdown Passes
Mahomes (4 votes)
It's probably no surprise that the group's consensus Offensive Player of the Year is also its choice for passing touchdown leader in 2020. Mahomes threw "just" 26 touchdowns last year but wasn't himself due to injuries in the first half of the season and missed two games along the way.
One year prior, he led the league by an 11-touchdown margin with 50 strikes.
"There might not be a chip on Mahomes' shoulder after winning a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP and netting a $500M contract this offseason," Miller said, "but he is no doubt motivated and has the NFL's best wide receiver corps returning to go along with four-fifths of the team's starting offensive line from 2019. Mahomes' offensive skill weapons, the coaches around him and the fact that the AFC West looks like a track meet on paper all bodes well for the Chiefs airing it out as they run it back."
On that note, the Chiefs might also rely heavily on the pass with Williams opting out. His absence will put a lot of pressure on the rookie Edwards-Helaire, who has great potential but could also need some time to adjust after a severely limited offseason.
It'd be an upset if Mahomes didn't lead the league in this category, but two of our writers took a shot elsewhere anyway.
Others receiving votes: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (one vote each)
Most Rushing Yards
Barkley (3 votes)
McCaffrey might be this gang's predicted fantasy king for 2020, but that's partly because he's such a productive receiver. The 24-year-old back didn't actually lead the NFL in rushing in 2019, and the majority of our panelists don't believe that'll be the case in 2020 either.
Instead, Barkley edges out McCaffrey by a 3-to-2 margin.
"This of course depends on Barkley staying healthy, which is hardly a given," Davenport said. "But the third-year pro has shown himself to be as dangerous a back on a per-touch basis as any in the league. The Giants have a promising young QB in Daniel Jones, a sneaky-good pass-catching corps (again, if healthy) and an improved offensive line. The ingredients are there. Just gotta stir."
And he was certainly stirring before an ankle injury threw his sophomore season out of whack. Prior to that, he averaged 7.8 yards per carry and compiled 274 yards from scrimmage in the first two weeks of the season. Now he's had a chance to get healthy, and he should be in for an explosive age-23 season.
Others receiving votes: McCaffrey (2 votes), Chubb (1 vote)
Most Receptions
New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (4 votes)
Four seasons into his NFL career, Thomas has caught 470 passes. At the same point, no other player in NFL history has caught more than 400, and only one other player has ever even hit the 350-mark in four seasons.
And what's scary is the 27-year-old has seen his reception total rise in each of those first four campaigns. There's little indication he'll slow down in 2020, which is why two-thirds of our panel is predicting he'll lead the league in catches for a third consecutive campaign.
"Thomas might shatter the single-season receptions record...which he set last season," Tesfatsion said.
He had 33 more catches than any other player in the league last year, and he finished nine grabs clear of second-place finisher Zach Ertz in 2018. So while it's entirely possible fellow first-team All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins or Aaron Rodgers go-to target Davante Adams steal this distinction in 2020 (both received votes!), that remains highly unlikely.
Others receiving votes: Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (one vote each)
Most Sacks
Most Tackles
Jacksonville Jaguars LB Joe Schobert (2 votes)
Nine players recorded more tackles than Schobert in his final season with the Browns, but there's no reason to be embarrassed about 133 of 'em. Now, in a new setting and with a big salary, a plurality of B/R experts believes the steady 26-year-old will rack up a league-high number of tackles in 2020.
"Let's see…how shall I put this…the Jaguars suck," Davenport said. "The offense is going to struggle to move the ball consistently, which means the defense will be on the field more. Schobert's biggest competition for tackles is Myles Jack—who the Jaguars gave $14 million-plus a season to be mediocre. Schobert has already tied for the league lead in tackles once playing for a terrible team. In 2020 he'll win that title outright."
It's true—Schobert put up a tied-for-league-best 144 tackles as a Pro Bowler in 2017. He's been a tackle machine over and over again, and he'll certainly be a centerpiece in Jacksonville.
Still, other voters cast ballots for surer-things like Bobby Wagner (who led the NFL with 159 tackles last season) and Budda Baker (who had 147 tackles in 2019).
Others receiving votes: Cardinals LB Budda Baker, Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, 49ers LB Fred Warner, Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Devin White (one vote each
Most Interceptions
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (3 votes)
All it took for Fitzpatrick in 2019 was a release from the football prison that is Miami. Once the 2018 No. 11 overall pick was traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers, he immediately began to make a weekly impact worthy of his draft stock.
Fitzpatrick intercepted five passes in 14 games with the Steelers, who are so stacked in every area on defense that there was no way to remove his playmaking skills from the equation. That shouldn't be any different in 2020, but now he'll actually be comfortable and familiar with his surroundings from the get-go.
"With an entire offseason in Pittsburgh," Tesfatsion said, "look for Fitzpatrick to have another first-team All-Pro season."
The Alabama product fell just one pick shy of the league lead in 2019, but those circumstances suggest he should be viewed as a favorite to gain that distinction in his age-24 season. Three of our writers see it that way, while no other defensive player received multiple votes.
Others receiving votes: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, Patriots CB J.C. Jackson, Ravens CB Marcus Peters (one vote each)
Worst Team (and Record)
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) (5 votes)
It appears it's a full-on tank-job now in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars have parted with key players Leonard Fournette, Ronnie Harrison, Yannick Ngakoue, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Nick Foles, Marcell Dareus and Jalen Ramsey in the last calendar year.
With that in mind, five of the six participants in this exercise are predicting that the Jags—who three years ago came one score shy of the Super Bowl—will be the dwelliest basement dweller in the league in 2020.
"Want a good laugh?" said Sobleski. "Here's what Jaguars general manager David Caldwell recently said during an interview on NFL Network about the team after trading Ngakoue and releasing Fournette: 'Our mindset is to put the best team out there to play, to compete, and to win.'
"A disconnect from reality occurred somewhere in Jacksonville, because the Jaguars feature the NFL's worst roster with a sixth-round pick leading the offense, no feature back, a below-average offensive line and a retooled defense."
Enough said.
Others receiving votes: New York Jets (3-12-1) (one vote)
Super Bowl LV Matchup
Seahawks vs. Chiefs (2 votes)
Among the predicted Super Bowl matchups in this exercise, the Chiefs are included four times, the Seahawks three times, and the Saints twice. That makes Kansas City-Seattle the gang's most likely Super Bowl meeting, which means our writers generally believe there'll be no Super Bowl hangover for K.C.
"As hard as it is to get to (and win) the Super Bowl, getting back can be even more difficult," Davenport said of Kansas City. "But the Chiefs are no doubt the class of the AFC—a team that was one overtime drive away from the Super Bowl two years ago."
Meanwhile, Gagnon notes that the NFC is a complete toss-up and that Seattle's quarterback could be the difference.
"If the Seahawks get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014, it'll be because Russell Wilson is the best signal-caller in that conference. Right now, there's little doubt he is. And when you look at DK Metcalf's trajectory and throw Jamal Adams into the defensive fray, it's easy to see Seattle gaining an edge over Dallas, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Minnesota, Detroit, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arizona and everybody else in that jacked-up conference."
Others receiving votes: Seahawks vs. Ravens, Saints vs. Chiefs, Cowboys vs. Chiefs, Saints vs. Steelers (one vote each)
Super Bowl LV Winner
Chiefs and Saints (2 votes each)
Both pickers who have the Saints making the Super Bowl (Davenport and Sobleski) also have them winning it, while two of those backing the Seahawks in the NFC (Kahler and Miller) have them losing in the grand finale.
And thus the Saints are getting as much Super Bowl love from these panelists as the defending champion Chiefs.
"Continuity is the name of the game this season, and no one exemplifies that quality more than the Saints with Sean Payton and Drew Brees sticking it out for a 14th season together," Sobleski explained. "New Orleans arguably features the league's deepest and most talented roster. The Chiefs will be difficult to dethrone, but their concerns in the defensive backfield can be exploited. The Saints don't have any glaring deficiencies."
It should be noted that each of the last 15 Super Bowl winners before Kansas City failed to successfully defend, while these Saints are certainly due after several snakebitten playoff experiences in a row.
Others receiving votes: Ravens, Seahawks (one vote each)
Most Valuable Player
Wilson (3 votes)
Wilson, who is fresh off the fifth triple-digit-rated season of his eight-year career, ranks second all-time to only Aaron Rodgers when it comes to passer rating and touchdown-to-interception ratio. Wilson is clutch—he's thrown a league-high 20 touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime of one-score games since 2017—and he's almost undoubtedly the best deep-ball thrower in football.
He constantly faces immense pressure behind a mediocre offensive line and constantly flexes his muscles as one of the best improvisers in the sport.
And yet, despite all that, the 31-year-old has never received an MVP vote.
But our experts feel it's finally time for that to change.
"Wilson is often asked to shoulder more in his offense than any other quarterback," Sobleski said. "Yet he's consistently among the league's most productive quarterbacks. In fact, Wilson has finished top three in passing touchdowns each of the last three seasons with 100 scoring tosses during that span. The Seahawks are capable of winning the NFC West and making another run at a Super Bowl. If that happens, Wilson will be the primary reason."
He beats out three others, only one of whom has an MVP on his record.
Others receiving votes: Brees, Mahomes, McCaffrey (one vote each)