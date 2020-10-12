Dak, Jimmy G and Other Big NFL Week 5 Questions Answered

Dak, Jimmy G and Other Big NFL Week 5 Questions AnsweredOctober 12, 2020
Postponements, wild finishes, shocking quarterback-related developments and one brutal injury turned the fifth Sunday of the 2020 NFL season into a disorienting spectacle.
Unsurprisingly, that's left fans and pundits with more big questions than big answers entering Monday Night Football, TUESDAY Night Football, Week 6 and whatever lies beyond that.
Here's our best attempt to answer some of the hottest questions stemming from a chaotic Sunday of football.
Are the Dallas Cowboys Done Without Dak Prescott?
The Dallas Cowboys experienced somewhat of a pyrrhic victory Sunday, beating the New York Giants in thrilling fashion but losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a compound fracture and dislocation of the right ankle.
The NFL passing yardage leader—and one of very few bright spots thus far for the 2-3 Cowboys—was carted off the field in tears, and the gruesome injury required surgery almost immediately, according to the team.
The top concern surrounds Prescott's health and future, but his status this season and beyond remains a mystery. In the meantime, the Cowboys have games to play and are back in the top spot in the NFC East despite their losing record.
Can they still contend without Prescott? Backup Andy Dalton made several superb throws to lead Dallas to victory after Dak went down, but it's still not a good sign that the Cowboys nearly lost at home to a winless opponent. In fact, their only two wins this year have come by a grand total of four points over opponents who are a combined 0-10.
So don't get your hopes up. Prescott is an elite quarterback who is capable of keeping a bad team afloat in a terrible division, while Dalton has become a backup for a reason. And don't be mistaken: With the defense gutted and no Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith or La'el Collins along the offensive line, Dallas is indeed a bad team.
Verdict: They could still win the NFC East by default but look primed to go one-and-done in the playoffs.
Is Jimmy Garoppolo's Job in Jeopardy?
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed just seven of 17 passes and was intercepted twice during an abysmal first half Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and we didn't see him at all during the second half of a blowout loss.
What does that say about Garoppolo's short- and long-term future in San Francisco?
It shouldn't mean much. Because while quarterback leashes are often short in this league, and while Garoppolo did struggle in San Francisco's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and while the 49ers now own a losing record, the 49ers have to realize that he's their best option in 2020.
Remember, Garoppolo was far from 100 percent heathy Sunday. The dude was suiting up just three weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain against the New York Jets, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the Fox broadcast he was benched so they could "protect" him.
In Garoppolo's stead, Nick Mullens, who entered the season as Jimmy G's backup, performed miserably in a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mullens was replaced by Week 1 third-stringer C.J. Beathard, who relieved Garoppolo on Sunday and completed just nine of 18 passes in an underwhelming performance against the Dolphins.
Neither Mullens nor Beathard is a realistic long-term replacement. They have a combined career record of 5-15 and almost as many interceptions (26) as touchdown passes (28).
So it's Garoppolo or bust this year, which is fair considering the role he played in getting the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019. And it's also worth noting that he had four touchdown passes to zero picks and a 118.6 passer rating before exiting Week 2 with the injury.
However, nothing should be promised beyond this season. The 49ers have to feel confident he's the guy to roll with in 2021, especially because—according to Spotrac—only $2.8 million of his $26.9 million 2021 salary-cap hit is guaranteed.
Verdict: Playing Garoppolo on Sunday was probably a mistake, and they at least owe him the starting job for the remainder of this season.
Are the Kansas City Chiefs Beatable or Was That a Fluke?
Including last year's playoff run, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their first loss in a 14-game span. Was that 40-32 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders a sign that the defending Super Bowl champions are vulnerable?
At the very least, it's now obviously evident that the Chiefs can lose. But that doesn't mean this wasn't an aberration. And while it's entirely possible that's the case, there are reasons to doubt K.C.'s chances of repeating.
The Chiefs have a target on their back this year, and it's been a decade-and-a-half since a team last successfully defended its championship. Plus, those who are most familiar with Chiefs—their division rivals—have actually outscored them 60-55 in two AFC West games this season. Now they've fallen behind the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills in a top-heavy conference, and they have to play Buffalo on the road in Week 6.
In the process of falling to the Raiders, the Chiefs—who were already without veteran COVID-19 opt-out Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at guard—lost Duvernay-Tardif's replacement, Kelechi Osemele, to a significant knee injury.
That could put even more pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes to play a superhero-like role, especially if the defense can't get it together. Even with star defensive lineman Chris Jones back from a groin injury, that unit couldn't stop the Las Vegas offense all afternoon.
Altogether this wasn't a complete anomaly. It was the Chiefs' second dud performance in a four-game span and a reminder that they'll have a lot to overcome when trying to fend off challengers in a conference that is loaded with contenders. The 3-1 Baltimore Ravens can't seem to climb Mt. Mahomes, but recent disappointing performances indicate a team like Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Tennessee or the surging Cleveland Browns could slay the Chiefs on any given Sunday.
Verdict: Any given Sunday can take place in January, and this Chiefs team will have a more treacherous road than most might have figured entering Week 5.
Do the Post-Bill O'Brien Houston Texans Still Have a Shot?
Just days after firing head coach Bill O'Brien, the Houston Texans looked reenergized and inspired in a 30-14 victory over the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. But was that simply a win to send a message to O'Brien, who appeared to rub some veteran players the wrong way? Or was it a season-saving win for a team that is at least technically alive at 1-4?
Only one team in NFL history has made the playoffs after starting 0-4, but the Texans have playoff-caliber talent on both sides of the ball, and they appear to be rallying around 73-year-old interim head coach Romeo Crennel.
The AFC South is also wide-open: The 3-0 Titans have outscored their opponents by six points and have had a COVID-19 outbreak, the Indianapolis Colts are just two games ahead of Houston following a loss to the Browns, and the Texans have moved ahead of 1-4 Jacksonville with the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Plus, the playoff field has expanded from 12 to 14 teams, which means an extra wild-card spot is up for grabs.
Now, beating the Jags isn't exactly a legendary accomplishment, but Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson posted a third consecutive passer rating of 109-plus, and at least the particularly challenging part of Houston's schedule is already in the rear-view mirror. If they can defeat Tennessee in what should be a close contest next week, they should be in the picture for the remainder of the season.
Verdict: The margin for error is minuscule, and their season likely hinges on what happens next week, but a W would give the rejuvenated Texans a shot at an unlikely playoff berth.
Are the Miami Dolphins...Good?
After bludgeoning the homestanding 49ers 43-17 on Sunday, the Dolphins have won two of their last three games. They remain a game below .500 because of their 0-2 start, but they've actually outscored their opponents by 23 points, and they're just a game out of a wild-card spot in the expanded playoff field.
The Dolphins gutted their roster as part of a tank/rebuild last year, and they were outscored by a league-worst 188 points despite a strong second half. Now, though, everything appears to be coming together.
Are the Dolphins already a good football team? They're actually 7-7 in their last 14 games dating back to November, and they've got a deep group of pass-catchers, pass-rushers, runners and, well, quarterbacks. Because while No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa waits in the wings, they're getting the full Ryan Fitzpatrick roller-coaster experience.
The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick might only be a bridge starter, but Sunday marked his third performance this season with a triple-digit passer rating. He completed all but six of his 28 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Is he consistent? No, never. But does he have the ability to get hot and guide the Dolphins on a playoff run with what appears to be increased support? Absolutely.
Brian Flores looks to be a hell of a head coach. His guys went all in for him last year, but they weren't very good. This season, it's a different story.
Verdict: There are six or seven winnable games remaining on Miami's fairly light schedule, and the roster is strong enough for the Dolphins to at least remain in the postseason picture.