Dak, Jimmy G and Other Big NFL Week 5 Questions Answered

2 of 5

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed just seven of 17 passes and was intercepted twice during an abysmal first half Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and we didn't see him at all during the second half of a blowout loss.

What does that say about Garoppolo's short- and long-term future in San Francisco?

It shouldn't mean much. Because while quarterback leashes are often short in this league, and while Garoppolo did struggle in San Francisco's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and while the 49ers now own a losing record, the 49ers have to realize that he's their best option in 2020.

Remember, Garoppolo was far from 100 percent heathy Sunday. The dude was suiting up just three weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain against the New York Jets, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the Fox broadcast he was benched so they could "protect" him.

In Garoppolo's stead, Nick Mullens, who entered the season as Jimmy G's backup, performed miserably in a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mullens was replaced by Week 1 third-stringer C.J. Beathard, who relieved Garoppolo on Sunday and completed just nine of 18 passes in an underwhelming performance against the Dolphins.

Neither Mullens nor Beathard is a realistic long-term replacement. They have a combined career record of 5-15 and almost as many interceptions (26) as touchdown passes (28).

So it's Garoppolo or bust this year, which is fair considering the role he played in getting the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019. And it's also worth noting that he had four touchdown passes to zero picks and a 118.6 passer rating before exiting Week 2 with the injury.

However, nothing should be promised beyond this season. The 49ers have to feel confident he's the guy to roll with in 2021, especially because—according to Spotrac—only $2.8 million of his $26.9 million 2021 salary-cap hit is guaranteed.

Verdict: Playing Garoppolo on Sunday was probably a mistake, and they at least owe him the starting job for the remainder of this season.