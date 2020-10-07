Report: J.J. Watt Among Texans to Have Arguments with Bill O'Brien Before Firing

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Before Bill O'Brien was fired by the Houston Texans, he was reportedly involved in arguments with multiple members of the organization.

Per John Granato of ESPN 97.5 in Houston, J.J. Watt "had a heated exchange on the practice field the week of the Steelers game" with O'Brien in which he questioned his "coaching ability."

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, O'Brien also had an argument with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and had "verbal altercations with other staff members during his final weeks as coach-general manager before being fired."

NFL Network's James Palmer added multiple Texans players he spoke with all answered "yes" when asked if O'Brien lost the locker room.

The Texans announced on Monday that O'Brien had been fired after the team lost their fourth straight game to start this season.

Romeo Crennel, who has been on O'Brien's staff since 2014, will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the year.

O'Brien's tenure with the Texans began on a strong note. He led the franchise to three straight winning seasons, including consecutive AFC South titles in 2015-2016.

After trading two first-round picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up 13 spots, the Texans found their franchise quarterback by selecting Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Over the past year, though, O'Brien's moves as general manager were heavily scrutinized. Jadeveon Clowney was traded to the Seattle Seahawks one week before the 2019 season began. DeAndre Hopkins, who was coming off three straight years with at least 1,100 receiving yards, was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in March.

The Texans are 0-4 for the first time since 2008 and don't have a first-round draft pick in 2021 due to the Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade with the Miami Dolphins in August 2019.

O'Brien went 52-48 in six-plus seasons as Texans head coach.