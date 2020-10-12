5 Long-Term Options for 49ers to Replace Jimmy Garoppolo

0 of 5

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have fallen hard, and as fans consider the possibility of missing the playoffs, the franchise could be thinking about what their long-term plans at quarterback look like without Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

A year after making it to the Super Bowl, injuries have plagued both sides of the ball to start the season. Garoppolo returned for his first action since Week 2 on Sunday due to a high ankle sprain but was pulled at halftime after completing just seven of 17 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions in the 43-17 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins.

It is only one game for Garoppolo, but it leaves the 49ers sitting at 2-3. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he pulled Jimmy G to protect him, but at some point the team may need to think about what they need out of their franchise quarterback. Despite being in the middle of a five-year contract worth $137.5 million, the 49ers could cut ties with Jimmy G in 2021 and only lose $2.8 million in dead cap space, per Spotrac.

If the 49ers decide to move on from Garoppolo after this season, there are a few potential long-term solutions that they could consider at quarterback.