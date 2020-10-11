Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf Rally Seahawks to Dramatic Win over Vikings

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks mixed in a little redemption with their undefeated season.

Seattle defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-26 in Sunday's NFC showdown at CenturyLink Field and improved to 5-0 in the process. DK Metcalf hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass from Russell Wilson on fourth down with 15 seconds remaining after he dropped a should-have-been touchdown just two plays earlier.

As a result, the Seahawks remained ahead of the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

Minnesota fell to 1-4 despite two touchdown catches from Adam Thielen and was unable to build on its first win of the season as it dropped even further behind the undefeated Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

Notable Player Stats

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: 20-of-32 for 217 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 58 rushing yards

Chris Carson, RB, SEA: 8 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD; 6 catches for 27 yards

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: 6 catches for 93 yards, 2 TDs

Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN: 27-of-39 for 249 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: 20 carries for 112 yards; 3 catches for 24 yards

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: 9 catches for 80 yards, 2 TDs

Russell Wilson Overcomes Seattle's Offensive Issues, Bolsters MVP Case

This season has been all about letting Russ cook, but the Seahawks did not look like themselves for much of the game on the offensive side.

They were 0-of-7 on third downs, featured multiple drops (including the one from Metcalf that almost cost them the game) and struggled to protect Wilson. The Vikings finished with four sacks, but it would have been much more if Wilson didn't have the athleticism to escape the pressure with his legs.

It wasn't all on Wilson's teammates, as he threw an interception to Eric Wilson while trailing by five in the fourth quarter that could have set Minnesota up for the victory if the visitors didn't come up short on 4th-and-1 from Seattle's 6-yard line on the possession before Wilson won it for the Seahawks.

Instead, Wilson got one more chance and delivered with a deep ball to Metcalf on fourth down, a dime to Tyler Lockett after he spun free from pressure and the winning touchdown pass on another fourth down.

He also found Will Dissly and Metcalf for two earlier touchdowns, while Chris Carson added a score on the ground. However, two of those first three scores came only after the defense set Seattle up with short fields thanks to turnovers.

Yet it was Wilson who came through multiple times on his team's final drive with the game on the line, proving once again why he is a top-notch MVP candidate.

Vikings' Miscues Prove Costly

It appeared as if Dalvin Cook were going to control the game when he capped off the first possession with a touchdown run and picked up difficult yardage with his physical running style between the tackles as the Vikings built a 13-0 halftime lead.

That changed when he suffered a groin injury on Minnesota's first possession of the second half, which was exacerbated by two Kirk Cousins turnovers on the next two possessions.

Damontre Moore's strip-sack set Seattle up inside the red zone, which it turned into a touchdown, and Cousins then threw an interception to K.J. Wright to set up another Seahawks touchdown. Just like that, Minnesota's 13-0 lead quickly turned into a 21-13 deficit as Cousins struggled with Seattle no longer stacking the box to stop Cook.

To his credit, he settled in and directed two clutch drives he capped off with touchdown passes to Adam Thielen. The first went for 77 yards over 11 plays to pull within two, and the second put the Vikings ahead as they marched 97 yards on 15 plays.

It was an incredible response in a pressure-packed situation, but the offense made one more critical error in defeat.

Alexander Mattison was unable to convert the late 4th-and-1 deep inside Seattle territory—which the Vikings attempted instead of going up eight with a field goal—and Wilson made them pay.

There was plenty to build on for Minnesota, but its mistakes directly led to multiple Seahawks scores in a game it could have easily won.

What's Next?

The Seahawks have a bye in Week 6, while the Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons.