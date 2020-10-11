Chase Claypool, Travis Fulgham and Notable Waiver-Wire Fantasy Targets

Don Wright/Associated Press

A pair of rookie receivers were two of Sunday's breakout fantasy football stars, but few managers probably got to reap the rewards.

In a 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Henry Ruggs III caught two passes for 118 yards and one score as the Las Vegas Raiders upset the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-32.

While Claypool excelled for Pittsburgh, Travis Fulgham torched the Steelers secondary to the tune of 10 catches for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Chase Edmonds had a solid game out of the backfield for the Arizona Cardinals in their 30-10 victory over the New York Jets, running for 36 yards and one touchdown while catching five passes for 56 yards.

Fulgham has the lowest profile, yet he might be the one player from the four you should go out of your way to add.

It's one thing when a player makes one or two big plays to inflate his overall totals. A big chunk of Ruggs' output, for instance, came on a 72-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Likewise to some extent, Claypool's three touchdown grabs are not something you can expect him to do every week.

There's no question Fulgham's Week 5 showing is a major outlier.

He saw the field in the first place because the Eagles are bereft of options at receiver. DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are out, while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is dealing with a calf injury. Even when those three are healthy, Philadelphia is still looking for a true No. 1 wideout since rookie Jalen Reagor has yet to ascend to that status.

It isn't a stretch to think Fulgham could play his way into a meaningful role in Philadelphia's offense.

From a fantasy perspective, the risk around Fulgham isn't noticeably higher than it is with Ruggs and Claypool, with the pair entering Sunday with 10 combined receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown. If you're looking to boost your receiving corps, then Fulgham is worth a look given how depleted the Eagles are.

Edmonds is a harder sell because he's still stuck behind Kenyan Drake. The early-round draft pick is falling a bit short of expectations in 2020, though, so now might not be a bad time to buy low on Edmonds.