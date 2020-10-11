NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Sunday's NFL action kicked off with a few important divisional games, an in-state battle and a pair of games featuring new Week-5 starters.

The biggest shocker of the early slate was the Las Vegas Raiders' 40-32 victory of the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. While it ended up being a one-score game, it took a late score and a two-point conversion to make it that close.

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, while the Carolina Panthers outpaced the Atlanta Falcons. The Pittsburgh Steelers handled the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a sloppy-but-entertaining Thursday night game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers included, it made for an entertaining start to Week 5.

NFL Week 5 Results, Fantasy Stats



Chicago Bears 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 (Thursday)



Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears: 10 receptions, 90 yards (19.0 points)

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears: 29 rushing yards, 1 TD, 7 receptions, 30 receiving yards (18.9 points)

Carolina Panthers 23, Atlanta Falcons 16

Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers: 89 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (29.9 points)

Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons: 121 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 29 receiving yards (25.0 points)

Baltimore Ravens 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens: 6 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD (19.8 points)

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens: 6 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD (17.6 points)

Houston Texans 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 359 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 25 rushing yards (24.86 points)

Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans: 8 receptions, 161 yards, 1 TD (30.1 points)

Arizona Cardinals 30, New York Jets 10

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: 380 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 31 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (26.3 points)

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets: 8 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD (25.6 points)

Pittsburgh Steelers 38, Philadelphia Eagles 29

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 3 TDs (21.36 points)

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: 80 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 2 receptions, 19 receiving yards (23.9 points)

Los Angeles Rams 30, Washington Football Team 10

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams: 309 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT (24.36 points)

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 4 receptions, 71 yards, 1 TD (17.1 points)

Las Vegas Raiders 40, Kansas City Chiefs 32

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 340 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 21 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (29.7 points)

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders: 77 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards (22.5 points)

Week 5 Fantasy Stars

Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears



Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

While the Bears' switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles might not have a significant lasting impact on the offense, it is likely to yield positive long-term results for Allen Robinson II's fantasy managers.

Foles took over during Chicago's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Over the past three weeks, the seventh-year receiver has been targeted at least 10 times and has caught at least seven passes in each game.

Robinson had a down game on Thursday, at least compared to the two previous games, with a touchdown in each. However, he still reached 90 yards and caught 10 passes on 16 targets.

As long as Foles remains under center, Chicago is likely to force-feed the ball to Robinson. This makes him a weekly must-start in points-per-reception formats. Managers in standard leagues, however, may want to exercise caution in Week 6, as Robinson will face the Carolina Panthers' ninth-ranked pass defense.

Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Fantasy managers who scooped up Mike Davis in the wake of Christian McCaffrey landing on injured reserve have to be happy right now. The Carolina Panthers turned to the 27-year-old journeyman after losing McCaffrey in Week 2 and haven't changed his role.

Just like McCaffrey, Davis has been asked to be a dual-threat back, and he has delivered.

Against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Davis caught nine passes, produced 149 scrimmage yards and found the end zone.

While Davis may not have quite the same amount of upside as McCaffrey, his role makes him a reliable option in most formats. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is going to get him the ball—and often.

McCaffrey will be eligible to return from IR in Week 6, but Carolina should not be looking to rush him back into action. If he remains out, Davis will be worth the start, even against a stout Bears defense.

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Anyone who followed the Steelers during training camp had an inkling that rookie wideout Chase Claypool might be something special.

"Love the buzz on Chase Claypool from Steelers camp," NBC Sports' Chris Simms tweeted in August. "Built like Brandon Marshall, but faster & more explosive. Superstar potential."

Claypool showed that upside against the Eagles, catching seven passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 13 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns through four games.

While Claypool may be a bit matchup-dependent—he had just one catch and 24 yards in Week 3—he has a tremendous matchup coming in Week 6. The Cleveland Browns came into Sunday ranked just 30th in passing yards allowed.

Fantasy scoring and roster data via Fantasy Pros for PPR scoring. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.