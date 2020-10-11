Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' 13-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Upset vs. Raiders

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have pulled off another early-season surprise with a 40-32 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes was responsible for three touchdowns Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Raiders' big-play attack. It led to his first career loss to the Raiders as a starter and the Chiefs' first loss in 14 games overall dating back to last season.

Derek Carr had a season-high 347 passing yards to help Las Vegas build a 16-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs cut it to a one-possession game in the closing minutes, but the Raiders were able to run out the clock and seal the victory.

It helped Las Vegas improve to 3-2 on the season despite a difficult early schedule. With wins over the New Orleans Saints and now the Chiefs, the squad has proved it could be a tough team to beat in 2020.

Notable Performances

Derek Carr, QB, LV: 22-of-31, 347 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: 77 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: 2 catches, 118 receiving yards, 1 TD

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 22-of-43, 340 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD

Travis Kelce, TE, KC: 8 catches, 108 receiving yards, 1 TD

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: 3 catches, 78 receiving yards, 1 rushing TD

Raiders Offense Opens Up Behind Derek Carr, Henry Ruggs

The biggest criticism against Derek Carr is usually his unwillingness to throw down the field, but that was not the case Sunday.

Rookie Henry Ruggs III returned from his hamstring injury and made a huge impact with 118 yards on some game-changing plays:

It's clear Ruggs can provide a significant boost to the offense, whether he is getting the ball or just representing a threat to the defense.

Carr also spread the ball around to other players as part of a three-touchdown game:

The deep throws were especially encouraging for the three-time Pro Bowler:

It created a dynamic offense that was able to keep up with the Chiefs on the scoreboard.

In the second half, the Raiders went back to grinding it out to keep Kansas City's offense off the field. Josh Jacobs came up big with some hard running in the fourth quarter:

The strategy offensively was nearly perfect, and the execution was just as good to run up the score against an opponent that entered the day ranked second in the NFL in points allowed.

With the defense shutting down Mahomes and Co. in the second half, the Raiders were able to complete the massive upset.

2nd-Half Struggles Doom Chiefs Offense After Fast Start

It's hard to criticize an offense that scored 32 points, but we have come to expect Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to never have a problem outscoring an opponent.

For much of this game, this unit looked as good as we've come to expect. Mahomes continued to amaze with an incredible first-down throw in the second quarter:

His mobility was a big story, as he also scored his second rushing touchdown on the season:

The team's other stars also came to play, with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each scoring touchdowns:

Consistency was an issue, however, with the Raiders forcing three straight punts to start the second half.

Mahomes struggled to sustain drives, which contributed to the Raiders having more than a 10-minute advantage in time of possession.

The Raiders defense also made the quarterback uncomfortable with three sacks and five quarterback hits.

A late interception then put the Chiefs in an even deeper hole:

Mahomes provided some late fireworks to keep the game competitive, but the struggles in the middle of the game were enough to cost the team a win.

What's Next?

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, although the date of the game remains tentative. It was initially set to be played Thursday, but could be moved based on the Bills' Week 5 battle with the Tennessee Titans.

The Raiders will have a bye in Week 6 before returning for a Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 25.