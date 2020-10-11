French Open 2020 Results: Men's Final Score and Predictions for Australian Open

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The three titans of men's tennis finished 2020 with two of the year's three Grand Slam titles.

Rafael Nadal won his fourth straight and 13th overall French Open crown Sunday over 2020 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Nadal's victory at Roland Garros put him on level terms with Roger Federer for the most majors won by a single man.

Federer did not participate at the French Open or U.S. Open, but he was a semifinalist at the Australian Open back in January.

If all three players are healthy by the turn of the calendar, they should head to Melbourne, Australia, as three of the favorites to capture that title.

Since Federer captured his first Grand Slam win at Wimbledon in 2003, only nine players outside the big three have won major titles. The most likely disruptor to the dominance of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic is Dominic Thiem, who became the first player to win his first Grand Slam title since 2014 at the U.S. Open.

Thiem appeared in the 2018 and 2019 French Open finals against Nadal and tested Djokovic over five sets in the 2020 Australian Open championship match.

Now that he has a major crown on his resume, Thiem may play a bit looser in the upcoming majors since he does not have the pressure of winning his first Grand Slam hanging over him again.

There is a small list of challengers beneath the Big Three and Thiem, but none of them have been consistent enough at majors to be considered a threat.

Alexander Zverev reached his first two major semifinals in 2020, but he did not play Federer, Djokovic or Nadal in those matches.

Zverev lost in four sets to Thiem at the semifinal stage in Australia and battled through a five-set semifinal win over Pablo Carreno Busta just to get to the U.S. Open final, where he failed to finish off Thiem after winning the first two sets.

Daniil Medvedev advanced to back-to-back semifinals at the U.S. Open, and he took second behind Nadal in New York in 2019, but he has not been effective at the other three majors.

The Russian has not made it past the fourth round in Australia, the third round at Wimbledon and has never won a French Open match. Until Medvedev proves he can be more consistent across all majors, he should not be favored above the small group of Grand Slam winners entered in each field.

If the Australian Open comes down to some combination of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, the Serbian may be considered the favorite to win.

Djokovic owns three of the last five Australian Open titles and has appeared in seven championship matches in the hard court majors during that span.

Australian Open Prediction: Novak Djokovic.