Carmelo Anthony Reiterates Desire to Return to Blazers Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

Carmelo Anthony Reiterates Desire to Return to Blazers Ahead of 2020 Free AgencyOctober 11, 2020
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press
Carmelo Anthony seems to have found a home with the Portland Trail Blazers and wants to return to the team in 2020-21.
He spoke about his plans with TMZ Sports:
"I'll be back, I ain't going nowhere," the veteran said.
When asked what teams he would consider, Anthony responded: "I'm still with Portland."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
