Carmelo Anthony Reiterates Desire to Return to Blazers Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

Carmelo Anthony seems to have found a home with the Portland Trail Blazers and wants to return to the team in 2020-21.

He spoke about his plans with TMZ Sports:

"I'll be back, I ain't going nowhere," the veteran said.

When asked what teams he would consider, Anthony responded: "I'm still with Portland."

