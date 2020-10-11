    Carmelo Anthony Reiterates Desire to Return to Blazers Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony reacts after being charged with an offensive foul against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Carmelo Anthony seems to have found a home with the Portland Trail Blazers and wants to return to the team in 2020-21.

    He spoke about his plans with TMZ Sports:

    "I'll be back, I ain't going nowhere," the veteran said.

    When asked what teams he would consider, Anthony responded: "I'm still with Portland."

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      L2M Confirms Fouls on Jimmy

      NBA's last two-minute report shows the two late fouls that led to Jimmy Butler's free throws were correct calls

      L2M Confirms Fouls on Jimmy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      L2M Confirms Fouls on Jimmy

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Crowder: Lakers' 4-0 Record in Black Mamba Jerseys Was Motivation

      Crowder: Lakers' 4-0 Record in Black Mamba Jerseys Was Motivation
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Crowder: Lakers' 4-0 Record in Black Mamba Jerseys Was Motivation

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Marc Gasol On The Move?

      Marc Gasol On The Move?
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Marc Gasol On The Move?

      Blazer's Edge
      via Blazer's Edge

      Heat Have Exposed Lakers' Biggest Vulnerabilities

      Are you buying or selling LA's apparent weaknesses after Game 5?

      Heat Have Exposed Lakers' Biggest Vulnerabilities
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Heat Have Exposed Lakers' Biggest Vulnerabilities

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report