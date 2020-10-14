AEW Stars Reflect on Best Moments of Dynamite so Far and Top Goals for Year 2

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

This week will see All Elite Wrestling celebrate the one-year anniversary of Dynamite with some special festivities and several title matches.

Best Friends will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Cody will defend the TNT title against Orange Cassidy, Hikaru Shida will put the Women's Championship on the line against Big Swole, and Jon Moxley will face Lance Archer with the AEW world title on the line.

We can also expect to see Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle celebrate with a little bit of the bubbly, while Miro and Kip Sabia will also be in action.

The first year of Dynamite saw several new faces introduced to the mainstream wrestling audience. It was a mix of young stars with their careers ahead of them, indie scene mainstays and veterans who have been working with various promotions for years.

Bleacher Report reached out to several AEW talents to get their thoughts on the first year of Dynamite and what their goals are for the next 12 months.