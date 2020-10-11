    NBA Mock Draft 2020: Round 1 Predictions and Projections for Fringe 1st-Rounders

    The further you move away from the top of the NBA draft board, the lower the hit rate gets on selections.

    That said, a wealth of talent can be extracted from the back end of the opening round. You just have to know where to look.

    Jimmy Butler, who will capture the NBA Finals MVP should the Miami Heat complete their comeback from a 3-1 deficit, was the 30th pick in 2011. Pascal Siakam, arguably the team MVP of the defending champion Toronto Raptors, was taken 27th in 2016.

    There might be more misses than hits in this range, but there's a chance of connecting on a home run from any spot.

    Following our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight three players on its fringes who could emerge as the best value in this class.

              

    2020 NBA Mock Draft

    1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

    2. Golden State Warriors: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

    3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

    4. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

    5. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

    6. Atlanta Hawks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

    7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

    8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

    9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

    10. Phoenix Suns: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

    11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

    12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

    13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

    14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

    15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

    16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

    17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

    18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

    19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

    20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

    21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

    22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

    23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

    24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

    25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

    26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

    27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

    28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

    29. Toronto Raptors: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

    30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

                       

    Fringe First-Round Prospects with Most Potential

    Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

    The elevator pitch on Nnaji revolves around physicality, energy and interior finishing. Given the modern NBA's hyper focus on floor-spacing, that has rendered the 6'11", 240-pounder to fringe first-rounder status.

    But given his fluidity, length (7'1" wingspan) and fully-revved motor, it isn't hard to imagine he'll step into a rotation role sooner than later. Tack on a 76.0 percent connection rate at the free-throw line and comfort shooting from the mid-range, and that's where his upside shifts to highly intriguing:

    If he adds a three-ball to his arsenal, then you have a legitimately interesting prospect. While teams struggle to create more than small openings for hustling bigs, the potential for expansion is clear the second three-point shooting enters the equation.

    He should be an asset on the glass and in transition attacks. If he widens his offensive range and improves his footwork to extend his defensive versatility, there's an opportunity for him to blossom as a two-way big who helps in most areas.

                     

    Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

    The opportunity for McDaniels to set the hoops world ablaze was obvious when he arrived in Washington as last summer's eighth-ranked recruit, per 247Sports. The fact he now qualifies as a late first-round flier says everything you need to know about his one-and-done run with the Huskies.

    His stat sheet didn't pop from any angle, and even his statistical strengths were erased by weaknesses. He averaged 13.0 points, but shot just 40.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three. He tossed out 2.1 assists but gave away 3.2 turnovers. His 1.4 blocks were sort of encouraging, but he only managed 5.8 rebounds and committed 4.3 fouls per 40 minutes.

    This same give-and-take now defines his NBA scouting report, as clubs must contend with his inconsistency, lack of strength and poor decision-making. Look past those faults, though, and there's still the foundation for an interesting prospect, as B/R's Jonathan Wasserman broke down:

    "McDaniels' mix of talent and skill is obvious and unique, given how he operates as a smooth, 6'9" wing. With power forward size, he hit 43 threes and 39 pull-ups in 31 games while generating .86 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball-handler (77th percentile). He projects as a 4 with a fluid jump shot and creative moves for creation around the perimeter."

    If McDaniels' NBA coaching staff aces his development, you could eventually be looking at a consistent scorer who's a matchup nightmare for both smaller wings and plodding bigs.

                     

    Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

    Ramsey's game is easy on the eyes to the point it's a little surprising he doesn't land higher on most mocks.

    The Ringer's NBA draft guide, compiled by Kevin O'Connor, lists strengths and weaknesses for every prospect. Ramsey is heavy on both, but just look at some of what comprises the strengths column:

    • "Flashy scorer" who can "comfortably step back or side-step into threes."
    • "Fluidity scoring on the break, and explosiveness scoring around the rim."
    • "It's easy to see him becoming a dynamic scorer due to his ability to generate shots."
    • "Potentially a good man-to-man defender" and "athletic off-ball defender who can make noise in passing lanes and disrupt shots."

    That's a lot to digest, but the condensed version includes shot-creation, shot-making, disruptive off-ball defense and the physical tools to become an impact on-ball stopper.

    O'Connor also notes Ramsey has shades of Dion Waiters and JR Smith. Maybe that seems like a backhanded compliment (or fronthanded insult), but step back and consider those players in non-punchline terms. Waiters was the fourth pick in 2012, a 14.7 points-per-game scorer as a rookie and the recipient of a $52 million contract. Smith is completing his 16th NBA season, and he had a double-digit scoring average in all but five of them.

    Waiters and Smith obviously aren't perfect players, but each provides athleticism, shooting and ignitable scoring. If Ramsey provides the same, he'll be a steal outside of the top 20.

