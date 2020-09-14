2020 NBA Draft's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects

1 of 5

Julie Bennett/Associated Press

From a draft stock perspective, Aaron Nesmith's season-ending foot injury might have helped. It occurred 14 games in, when he was averaging 23.0 points on 52.2 percent shooting from three, likely unsustainable numbers for an entire season. But the small sample size may have been enticing enough for Nesmith to draw interest in the back end of the lottery.

Some scouts have called him the draft's best shooter, and 6'6" size makes it easier to picture his shot-making translating.

But what if the accuracy was fluky? He shot 33.7 percent from three in 32 games last year. Nesmith won't have any margin for error in the NBA, given how little he contributes in other areas, a reason why one executive told me he ranked him as more of a late first-rounder.

He totaled 13 assists in 500 minutes while generating six total points on 16 pick-and-roll possessions. And though he was ridiculous shooting off the catch, Nesmith finished just 13-of-37 on dribble jumpers.

Vanderbilt also lost to Richmond, Tulsa, Liberty, Loyola Chicago, SMU and Auburn during his 14-game season. None of the team's wins came against power-conference schools.

Maybe Nesmith's numbers were legitimate and indicative of special shooting. Or maybe it was just a scorching-hot streak. Given his limitations as a creator and passer, a streak-shooting Nesmith doesn't sound that attractive or valuable for a potential lottery pick.