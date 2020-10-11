MLB Playoffs 2020: Live Stream Schedule and Championship Bracket Predictions

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Then there were four.

Undrafted Tampa Bay utilityman Mike Brosseau hit a solo home run in the eighth inning Friday against the Yankees, sending New York home packing and locking in the final four teams in Major League Baseball, one of whom will soon be crowned champion.

In the National League, it's a battle between, arguably, the two best lineups in the sport. In the American League, it's an upstart team against the sport's pre-eminent villain. Who will emerge to square off in the World Series?

ALCS

Game 1: Oct. 11—Tampa Bay v. Houston, 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS (Live Stream: Watch TBS)

Game 2: Oct 12⁠—Tampa Bay v. Houston, 4 p.m. ET on TBS (Live Stream: Watch TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 13—Tampa Bay v. Houston, TBD on TBS (Live Stream: Watch TBS)

Game 4: Oct. 14—Tampa Bay v. Houston, TBD on TBS (Live Stream: Watch TBS)



Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 5*: Oct. 15—Tampa Bay v. Houston, TBD on TBS (Live Stream: Watch TBS)



Game 6*: Oct. 16—Tampa Bay v. Houston, TBD on TBS (Live Stream: Watch TBS)

Game 7*: Oct. 17—Tampa Bay v. Houston, TBD on TBS (Live Stream: Watch TBS)

*If necessary.

NLCS

Game 1: Oct. 12⁠—Los Angeles v. Atlanta, 8 p.m. on Fox (Live Stream: FoxSportsGO)

Game 2: Oct 13⁠—Los Angeles v. Atlanta, TBD on Fox or FS1 (Live Stream: FoxSportsGO)

Game 3: Oct. 14⁠—Los Angeles v. Atlanta, TBD on Fox or FS1 (Live Stream: FoxSportsGO)

Game 4: Oct. 15⁠—Los Angeles v. Atlanta, TBD on Fox or FS1 (Live Stream: FoxSportsGO)

Game 5*: Oct. 16⁠—Los Angeles v. Atlanta, TBD on Fox or FS1 (Live Stream: FoxSportsGO)

Game 6*: Oct. 17⁠—Los Angeles v. Atlanta, TBD on Fox or FS1 (Live Stream: FoxSportsGO)

Game 7*: Oct. 198—Los Angeles v. Atlanta, TBD on Fox or FS1 (Live Stream: FoxSportsGO)

*If necessary.

ALCS Predictions

Rays top Astros in 6 games

It would be hard not to appreciate the Rays, who fit the “scrappy, low-payroll” ethos of their reputation, but are also legitimately really good. They’ve been the best team in the American League all season, storming to a 40-20 record. They’re favored to win this series, and have a real chance at winning it all for the first time in franchise history.

And it all starts with their three-headed monster atop the rotation: Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Charlie Morton. That trio is complemented by the third best bullpen ERA in the league during the regular season, and a productive, if not flashy, lineup.

After sneaking into the playoffs with a 29-31 regular season, Houston’s offense is back in full force, scoring 35 runs in four games against the Oakland Athletics in the NLDS. That lineup now poses a fascinating contrast in styles against a Tampa Bay pitching rotation that held the loaded Yankees lineup mostly in check during its ALDS win.

In a seven-game series, I’ll take the team with three certifiable aces.

NLCS Predictions

Dodgers edge Braves in 7 games

All the talk is about the lineups — the No. 1 and No. 2 team in runs scored during the regular season — but this one might be decided by the rotations.

Will Kershaw finally avenge his postseason demons? Can Cy Young contender Max Fried continue to prove his mettle in his first career postseason? Walker Buehler is the 1B to Kershaw’s 1A for LA. And of late, Ian Anderson has emerged as the clear No. 2 in Atlanta, posting a 1.43 ERA in nine starts since his debut in late August.

In all likelihood, neither rotation will be able to hold the other lineup in check over seven games, but limiting the damage and giving their offense a chance will be key for each side. Each bullpen has questions, but give me the unit that’s been here and pitched in high-leverage situations several times before.

This series will keep you on the edge of your couch, but the Dodgers have been the league’s best team all season. They'll make it four straight World Series appearances.