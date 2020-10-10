French Open 2020 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Iga Swiatek became the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam title Saturday at the French Open.

The unseeded 19-year-old completed her dominant run at Roland Garros by sweeping Sofia Kenin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Swiatek reeled off six straight game victories in the second set to beat her third seeded opponent during her perfect two-week run at Roland Garros. Her first triumph was over 2019 finalist Marketa Vondrousova, and she eliminated 2018 champion Simona Halep in the fourth round.

The only area in which Swiatek struggled Saturday was on first-serve. She put just over half of her first serves in play, but she was able to convert 68 percent of those shots into points.

Swiatek was also strong on second serve, where she won 52 percent of her points compared to 24 percent from her American opponent. The first-time Grand Slam champion also won 61 percent of receiving points and finished off six of her nine break-point chances.

Swiatek's victory extended a string of first-time major winners in the women's game. According to Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, nine of the last 14 Grand Slam champions won their first major:

The same can't be said on the men's side, where Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will do battle Sunday in the men's singles final. The two players have 36 major titles between them.

Men's Final Prediction

Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic

Djokovic owns the overall head-to-head advantage over Nadal, but the Spaniard has gotten the best of the Serbian on clay. Nadal owns 17 victories over Djokovic on his preferred surface, including six at Roland Garros, two of which occurred in finals.

The No. 2 seed also holds an edge in recent form, as he has not lost a set through six rounds, while Djokovic dropped three sets over the last two rounds.

Even the world's best players have had a tough time earning sets off Nadal in Paris since he started his last French Open winning streak in 2017. Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem combined to win one set off the Spanish southpaw in the last three French Open men's finals.

Djokovic earned a set win off Nadal in the 2014 title clash at Roland Garros, but that is all he could manage. No player has taken two sets off Nadal in each of his 12 French Open final victories.

Djokovic 17 career major titles give reason to believe he's capable of defeating Nadal, he has only finished on top at Roland Garros on one occasion, when Nadal was not in the championship picture in 2016.

Until someone proves they can overpower Nadal in Paris, it is hard to pick against the legendary champion in search of his 20th major crown.

