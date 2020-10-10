MLB Playoffs 2020: Live-Stream Schedule, Bracket Predictions for ALCS, NLCS

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have been regular participants in the league championship series over the past five years.

Houston has qualified for its fourth straight ALCS, while Los Angeles will soon have featured in the NLCS in four of the last five postseasons.

Both teams are facing new challengers in their attempts to return to the World Series. The Tampa Bay Rays are making their second ALCS appearance in franchise history, while the Atlanta Braves are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2001.

Experience at this stage of the postseason could be vital for the Astros and Dodgers, as could the hot bats that propelled them into the league championship series.

Upcoming MLB Playoff Schedule

Sunday, October 11

ALCS Game 1: Houston vs. Tampa Bay (7:37 p.m. ET, TBS)

Monday, October 12

ALCS Game 2: Houston vs. Tampa Bay (4:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

NLCS Game 1: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/FS1)

Games can be live-streamed on TBS.com, TBS app, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app.

Series Predictions

Houston over Tampa Bay

Houston proved in its ALDS win over Oakland that its bats can thrive against a deep pitching staff, producing 33 runs, 12 home runs and a team OPS of .720 versus a club that easily won the American League West. Houston put up at least five runs in all four ALDS games, and it finished the series with its best offensive performance with 11 runs off 14 hits.

With the majority of its lineup in good form, Houston has a good chance to disrupt the pitching rhythm of Blake Snell, Charlie Morton and Tyler Glasnow. The Astros could take some offensive tips from the New York Yankees' approach against the three Tampa Bay starters.

New York took four earned runs off Snell in ALDS Game 1, hit two home runs against Glasnow in Game 2 and forced two walks and a pair of runs versus Morton in Game 3. If Houston's well-rounded order gets to one or more of Tampa Bay's starters, it could create an early advantage in the series that the No. 1 seed can't come back from.

George Springer could be the offensive X-factor for Houston out of the leadoff position, as he has eight hits, four runs and a pair of long balls over six postseason games.

Los Angeles Dodgers over Atlanta

The Dodgers have an edge in depth over the Braves at the plate. The NL West champions put up 23 runs and conceded nine times in their NLDS sweep of the San Diego Padres.

Atlanta's pitching staff held the Miami Marlins to five runs in Game 1 and earned a pair of NLDS shutouts, but its offense was not as dynamic. The Braves had 18 runs against the Marlins, but nine of them occurred in Game 1. They may not be able to only score two runs and come out with a victory like they did in Game 2 of that series.

The biggest difference between the two division champions could be production all down the order.

Los Angeles received four hits from A.J. Pollock and Joc Pederson in its Game 3 triumph over San Diego, while Atlanta had a single base knock from the bottom third of its order in the final victory versus Miami.

If Adam Duvall, Austin Riley and Nick Markakis can't turn the order over with hits on a consistent basis, the Braves may not put Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman in run-producing situations consistently enough.

If the Dodgers can put Mookie Betts and Corey Seager in favorable situations, they could have more opportunities to capitalize on the Braves pitching staff throughout the best-of-seven series.

