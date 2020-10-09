Report: Red Sox Owner John Henry in Talks to Take Fenway Sports Group Public

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have had plenty of success in the Bronx, New York, in recent years. Now the team will try to conquer the financial district.

According to Cara Lombardo and Miriam Gottfried of the Wall Street Journal, Fenway Sports Group chairman John Henry is in talks with RedBall Acquisition Corp. to take the Red Sox's parent company public.

Fenway Sports Group owns and operates Liverpool FC, Roush Fenway Racing, Fenway Park, the New England Sports Network and Anfield in addition to the famed MLB franchise.

The proposed deal would merge Fenway Sports Group with RedBall at a valuation of $8 billion, per the Journal, though talks are still in the early stages.

Per Reuters, "RedBall, a special purpose acquisition company, is co-chaired by former Goldman Sachs banker Gerald Cardinale and baseball executive Billy Beane, who shot to fame with Michael Lewis' book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game."

Henry co-founded Fenway Sports Group as New England Sports Ventures in 2001, and Larry Lucchino and Thomas Werner serve in key executive roles.

It's unclear where negotiations stand or if there is a timeline to complete a deal.