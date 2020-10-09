    Report: Red Sox Owner John Henry in Talks to Take Fenway Sports Group Public

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 10, 2020

    John Henry, centre, owner of the Boston Red Sox answers a question during a press conference in London, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, to announce a two game series to be played in London. The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will play a MLB two game series at the London Stadium in London, June 29-30th 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    Alastair Grant/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox have had plenty of success in the Bronx, New York, in recent years. Now the team will try to conquer the financial district.

    According to Cara Lombardo and Miriam Gottfried of the Wall Street Journal, Fenway Sports Group chairman John Henry is in talks with RedBall Acquisition Corp. to take the Red Sox's parent company public.

    Fenway Sports Group owns and operates Liverpool FC, Roush Fenway Racing, Fenway Park, the New England Sports Network and Anfield in addition to the famed MLB franchise.

    The proposed deal would merge Fenway Sports Group with RedBall at a valuation of $8 billion, per the Journal, though talks are still in the early stages.

    Per Reuters, "RedBall, a special purpose acquisition company, is co-chaired by former Goldman Sachs banker Gerald Cardinale and baseball executive Billy Beane, who shot to fame with Michael Lewis' book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game."

    Henry co-founded Fenway Sports Group as New England Sports Ventures in 2001, and Larry Lucchino and Thomas Werner serve in key executive roles.

    It's unclear where negotiations stand or if there is a timeline to complete a deal.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rays Eliminate Yankees 🚨

      🙌 Advance to 2nd ALCS ever 💪 Brosseau go-ahead HR in the 8th 🍿 Will play Astros in next round

      Rays Eliminate Yankees 🚨
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rays Eliminate Yankees 🚨

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Whitey Ford Dies at 91

      Hall of Famer and legendary Yankees pitcher passes away

      Whitey Ford Dies at 91
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Whitey Ford Dies at 91

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Where Does Bellinger's Gm. 2 Catch Rank in Playoff History?

      Bellie's ridiculous snag is one of the best catches we've seen. We look at how it stacks up against other great catches in the playoffs 👉

      Where Does Bellinger's Gm. 2 Catch Rank in Playoff History?
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Where Does Bellinger's Gm. 2 Catch Rank in Playoff History?

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      Astros Are Really Going to Do This, Aren’t They?

      Astros Are Really Going to Do This, Aren’t They?
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Astros Are Really Going to Do This, Aren’t They?

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer