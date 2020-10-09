    Seahawks Broadcaster Dori Monson Suspended for Sending Transphobic Tweet

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 9, 2020

    The Seattle Seahawks logo is shown near empty seats at CenturyLink Field during warmups before an NFL football mock game, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks have indefinitely suspended radio host Dori Monson following a transphobic tweet he sent Wednesday evening, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

    Monson, who has since deleted the tweet, leads the Seahawks' pre- and postgame shows and works for Seattle's KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, where he hosts his own show featuring weekly interviews with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

