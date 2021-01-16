Ravens' Lamar Jackson Won't Return vs. Bills After Suffering Concussion

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced that superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out after entering concussion protocol upon leaving his team's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at the end of the third quarter.

With the Ravens trailing 17-3 and facing a 2nd-and-10 from their own 25-yard line, Baltimore center Patrick Mekari sailed a shotgun snap over Jackson's head.

Jackson ran back, recovered the loose ball at the 8-yard line and hurled an incomplete pass out of bounds in the face of pressure from Bills defenders Tremaine Edmunds and Trent Murphy.

Jackson stayed down on the ground after hitting his head on the turf in the end zone following the play:

He eventually walked off the field and into the locker room, and Tyler Huntley replaced him behind center.

After going 6-1 as a starter during his rookie season and leading the Ravens to the playoffs, Jackson truly broke out in 2019, completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jackson also set a single-season NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206, and he scored seven rushing touchdowns as well. He was named the NFL MVP.

The Ravens went 14-2, won the AFC North and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference last season, but Jackson and Co. struggled in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, shockingly falling to the Tennessee Titans.

Despite that loss, expectations were high for Jackson and the Ravens entering the 2020 season, and they haven't shown many ill effects from the early playoff exit.

Jackson completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and he rushed for 1,005 yards and seven scores in his second full season as an NFL starter.

The Ravens were able to lean heavily on their running game at times last season, but their running backs haven't been quite as effective, which has placed greater pressure on Jackson to make plays with his arm and legs.