Julio Jones, Austin Ekeler, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

NFL teams are dealing with a number of injuries in the early portion of the 2020 season, which is testing depth charts across the league.

Fantasy football managers are experiencing the same thing.

With that in mind, here is a roundup of some of the major injuries as Sunday's Week 5 action approaches.

The fact that Lamar Jackson practiced Friday is welcome news and suggests he will likely take the field for the AFC North clash against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Julio Jones is more of a concern, and fantasy managers may have to wait until Sunday before making a decision about including him in their lineups.

If Jones doesn't play, look for Calvin Ridley to put up WR1 numbers, while Russell Gage will surely see an uptick in targets. Todd Gurley may even see more carries if the Falcons shift away from the aerial attack without Jones.

Joshua Kelley should be the primary back for the Los Angeles Chargers with Ekeler sidelined. That makes him worthy of at least flex consideration.

It is clear injuries have become a major storyline, with players such as Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Saquon Barkley (ACL), Michael Thomas (ankle) and Nick Bosa (ACL) missing significant time or done for the year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Managers who are able to work through the absences via the waiver wire will likely find themselves atop the standings at the end of the regular season.