French Open 2020: Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

Sofia Kenin is the third different American woman to reach the French Open final in the last five years.

On Saturday, the No. 4 seed will try to win on the Paris clay, which is what Serena Williams in 2016 and Sloane Stephens in 2018 failed to do.

Kenin is attempting to become the first American singles champion at Roland Garros since Williams in 2015.

Standing in the way of her second-career major victory is Iga Swiatek, a 19-year-old Polish player that has taken the event by storm.

Swiatek is one of two players left in the tournament in either singles draw that has not lost a set yet. The other is Rafael Nadal, who is a 12-time champion at Roland Garros.

French Open Women's Final Information

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Prize Money: $1.88 million to the winner

Prediction

Sofia Kenin over Iga Swiatek

Although Kenin's set record at Roland Garros is worse than Swiatek's, she carries a significant edge in experience.

Kenin won her first Grand Slam final appearance at the Australian Open and has been beaten just once in major tournaments this season.

Her handling of the moment and overall form could help her take the first sets off Swiatek at Roland Garros.

The American comes into the women's singles final off two controlling performances. The first was in the third set against Danielle Collins in which she did not concede a game. She followed that up with a straight-set win over her only seeded opponent, Petra Kvitova.

Kenin admitted after the win over Kvitova that she is playing some of her best tennis, per ESPN.com's D'Arcy Maine.

"It took some time for me to get my motivation back," Kenin said.. "I finally got it. I feel like I'm playing the best tennis right now, as well. I was playing really well in Australia. Now I feel like I'm playing as good or even better."

In her semifinal win, Kenin was effective on break-point opportunities off her serve and Kvitova's serve. She converted four of the five chances off Kvitova and fended off 10 of the 12 break-point chances created by the No. 7 seed.

Kenin's production on break-point chances could be the difference-making statistic Saturday. Swiatek allowed Nadia Podoroska to have five opportunities to break, but the Argentinian only converted once in the semifinal.

In the final eight, Martina Trevisan created nine chances to break Swiatek, but she was successful on two occasions.

If Swiatek is susceptible to losing points on serve again, Kenin could create an early advantage and put the first-time Grand Slam finalist under pressure.

Even if Kenin does not create an abundance of break chances, as long as she is effective, like she was against Kvitova, the American could come away with the victory.

If she wins, Kenin would become the first woman to win two Grand Slam titles since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

