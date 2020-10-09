French Open 2020 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The 2020 French Open men's championship will be decided on Sunday when Rafael Nadal takes on Novak Djokovic.



Nadal can hit several career milestones if he is able to leave Roland Garros with a victory. The Spanish superstar already holds the all-time record with 12 French Open titles. One more will give him four straight wins at this tournament for the third time in his career (2005-08, 2010-14).

A win will give Nadal 20 career grand slam singles titles, tying Roger Federer for most in men's history. Only Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) would have more.

Standing in Nadal's way is Djokovic, who entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and looked to be on cruise control with one set loss in his first five matches. Stefanos Tsitsipas nearly ruined Djoker's run by storming back from two sets down in the semifinal to force a fifth set.

Djokovic wound up holding on with an impressive 6-1 victory in the fifth set to secure a berth in the final. He's chasing his second career French Open title (2016) and second grand slam championship of the year (Australian Open).

2020 French Open Men's Final Schedule

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11



Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Preview

Nadal has been an unstoppable force at the French Open during this four-year run. The 34-year-old has yet to lose a set in this year's tournament and has only lost three sets in 27 matches dating back to 2017.

In the semifinal against Diego Schwartzman, Nadal had a 55-31 advantage on first-serve points won and won six of his nine break point opportunities.

Break points were crucial to Nadal and Djokovic in their semifinal victories. Djokovic went 8-of-22 overall on those opportunities against Tsitsipas, but he was great in the three sets he won (6-of-10).

Sunday will represent a step up in competition for Nadal, but he's had great success against Djokovic at the French Open in their past meetings. The 34-year-old won their first six matchups, with Djokovic prevailing in the 2015 quarterfinals.

“He is one of the toughest opponents possible, but I am here to keep trying my best,” Nadal told reporters about facing Djokovic. “I know I have to make a step forward. I think I did one today, but for Sunday, it’s not enough. I need to make another one.”

This will be the 56th head-to-head meeting between Nadal and Djokovic, with Djoker holding a slight edge overall:

In their only matchup this year, Djokovic defeated Nadal 6-2, 7-6(4) at the ATP Cup in January. Nadal is riding a three-match winning streak against Djokovic on clay surfaces.

Prior to the semifinal, Djokovic seemed like he was playing at the same level as Nadal. There's no doubt that the 2016 French Open champion is capable of winning on Sunday, but his inability to close out Tsitsipas after going up 5-4 in the third set does create some pause.

Djokovic has had the more difficult path to the final. He's defeated three straight opponents seeded in the top 20, including No. 5 Tsitsipas, No. 15 Karen Khachanov and No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta.

On the other hand, the 12th-seeded Schwartzman was the first ranked opponent Nadal has played to this point.

There are a strong arguments to be made for either player to win Sunday's finale. Nadal should get the slight advantage because of his success at the French Open and on clay surfaces. Djokovic doesn't have a long track record of defeating him in this scenario.

Until Nadal loses at the French Open, it's difficult to bet against him.