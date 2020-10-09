NFL Coaches Who Approach Refs Without Mask Will Face Punishment

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The NFL informed teams Friday in a memo that coaches who approach game officials without wearing a facemask could subject themselves and their teams to punishment.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Perry Fewell told teams in the memo that if a coach approaches an official while not wearing a mask, the team could be assessed a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The team could also face fines, suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks.

Fewell wrote that game officials have been told "if an individual not wearing a face-covering approaches them inappropriately, they have the authority to take administrative or officiating action."

Multiple NFL head coaches have been fined this season for not wearing their masks on the sidelines at all times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos, Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders, Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints, Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks were fined $100,000 each after Week 2. Each of the coaches appealed his fine.

While players don't have to wear masks during games, all coaches and other sideline personnel do in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, many coaches have been seen pulling their masks down at various points during games when they are talking.

On-field officials, who also wear masks, often come into close contact with coaches to explain decisions.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the NFL, especially in recent weeks. Last week's scheduled game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans was postponed until Week 7 because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization.

The Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots was pushed back from Sunday to Monday as well because of positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

This week, the Denver Broncos vs. Patriots game has been moved from Sunday to Monday, and the Titans' home game against the Buffalo Bills has been rescheduled from Sunday to Tuesday.