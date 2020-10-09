French Open 2020: Saturday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Michel Euler/Associated Press

For the third time in four years, the French Open women's singles final pits a top 10 seed against an unseeded player.

No. 4 Sofia Kenin takes on Iga Swiatek Saturday in a championship match no one could have expected when the tournament began two weeks ago.

Kenin advanced to the title clash by beating seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova in her only matchup against a ranked player.

Swiatek was one of many unseeded players to shine over the two weeks on the Paris clay, but her performances have been the most notable of the group that produced five quarterfinalists.

The 19-year-old from Poland defeated No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 15 Marketa Vondrousova, both of whom reached the women's final in the last two years, as part of her unbeaten path to Saturday's final.

The French Open women's final starts at 9 a.m. ET and can be viewed on NBC.

Bracket Prediction

Sofia Kenin over Iga Swiatek

Kenin holds the edge in Grand Slam final experience over Swiatek from winning the 2020 Australian Open.

However, experience has not given seeded players an overwhelming edge in recent Roland Garros women's finals.

In 2017, Jelena Ostapenko rallied back from a set down to defeat then-No. 3 seed Halep in three sets.

A year ago, Vondrousova struggled to keep up with Ashleigh Barty's pace, as the Australian won in straight sets.

Since 2017, only two unseeded women claimed major titles. Sloane Stephens followed Ostapenko's triumph with a win of her own at the 2017 US Open.

Kenin could also have the advantage over Swiatek because she faced more adversity in her previous six matches on the Paris clay.

The 21-year-old American is 4-0 in three-set matches and lost six games in the final set of those contests.

Even if Swiatek wins a set, Kenin could counter with a strong response that allows her to gain control of the match.

In her quarterfinal win over Danielle Collins, Kenin won three of four break points, 77 percent of her first-serve points and 80 percent of her receiving points while sweeping the final set.

If she plays at the same level in any set Saturday, Kenin could build up an advantage that Swiatek fails to rally from.

Swiatek has not been tested by any of her six opponents in Paris, as she outscored them 72-23. If she loses a set, how she responds will be crucial to her approach for the rest of the match.

There is a chance Swiatek controls the match, like she did against Halep, when she took 81 percent of first-serve points and did not allow a single break-point opportunity.

Given Kenin's overall Grand Slam form this season, it is hard to see her falling without putting up a fight.

The American's ability to battle through mistakes and dropped sets may be her biggest advantage Saturday, and that could tip the match in her favor.

Statistics obtained from RolandGarros.com.