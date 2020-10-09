The Real Winners and Losers from the First Day of NHL Free Agency

1 of 6

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

If you're the accountant or financial planner for an NHL free-agent goalie, congratulations.

Life got a little more lucrative for you on Friday.

The guys who guard the nets got rewarded in a big way on Day 1 of the league's open-market frenzy, with five signing multi-year deals worth seven figures or more, while one other—so far—has signed on for a single year in a similar tax bracket.

Leading the way is Jacob Markstrom, who got six years and $36 million from the Calgary Flames after spending the last three seasons building his brand as a full-time starter with the Vancouver Canucks.

Markstrom opted for free agency after his three-year, $11 million deal with the Canucks expired and the sides were unable to agree on an extension. He won a career-high 28 games with Vancouver in 2018-19 and followed up with 23 wins, a 2.75 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 2019-20.

He'll arrive in the Flames' locker room as a replacement for Cam Talbot, who left Calgary and signed a three-year, $11 million deal of his own with the Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, filling the vacancy in Vancouver is former Stanley Cup winner Braden Holtby, who left the Washington Capitals and got two years and $8.6 million. Holtby is expected to share time with rising star Thatcher Demko in the Canucks' net, while Washington took a one-year chance on former Vezina Trophy winner Henrik Lundqvist after the final year of his deal was bought out by the New York Rangers.

Lundqvist signed a one-year, $1.5 contract with the Capitals.

Among the goalies staying put in their current cities are Anton Khudobin, who backstopped the Dallas Stars to a Stanley Cup Final and got three years and $10 million; and Malcolm Subban, who got two years and $1.7 million from the Chicago Blackhawks after they chose not to re-up veteran Corey Crawford.