2020 NHL Free Agency: Ranking the Top 12 UFAs on the Market

It's a free-agency season unlike any other.

A salary cap that's staying flat at $81.5 million doesn't add up to big doings for a lot of players and instead could mean many teams will be hoping to shed dollars rather than acquire them. That could mean the few teams with significant room under the cap—Ottawa, Buffalo and Detroit, for example—will have the most leverage in bringing in reinforcements.

It could prompt free agents to take less money to secure long-term security, or it may result in some players deciding to accept fewer years to retain the freedom to hit the market again if things open up in a couple of seasons.

Will the elite teams find a way to keep their stars?

Will the bottom-dwellers make deals that'll instantly reserve their fortunes?

We'll begin finding out Oct. 9 (or seven days after the end of the Stanley Cup Final; whichever is later) when the market doors officially swing open.

In the meantime, Bleacher Report's ice hockey brain trust compiled a list of the 12 players—a dynamite dozen, if you like—who'll generate the most interest come signing time. We have forwards, defensemen and goaltenders, and we've included their 2019-20 salaries and statistics for context.

Read through to take a look at our collection, see where your teams may be looking to improve and see how our thoughts jibe with yours.