    Rafael Nadal Advances to 2020 French Open Final with Win vs. Diego Schwartzman

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2020

    Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Michel Euler/Associated Press

    Rafael Nadal is one win away from an unprecedented 13th French Open title after a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-3, 7-6) over Diego Schwartzman on Friday in the 2020 men's semifinals at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

    Nadal, who will face either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final Sunday, is seeking his fourth straight championship at Roland-Garros. His career record in the event is now 99-2.

    The tournament marked Schwartzman's first major semifinal in his 25th Grand Slam appearance. His career mark against Nadal drops to 1-10.

                     

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this match.

