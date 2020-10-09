Rafael Nadal Advances to 2020 French Open Final with Win vs. Diego Schwartzman

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal is one win away from an unprecedented 13th French Open title after a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-3, 7-6) over Diego Schwartzman on Friday in the 2020 men's semifinals at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

Nadal, who will face either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final Sunday, is seeking his fourth straight championship at Roland-Garros. His career record in the event is now 99-2.

The tournament marked Schwartzman's first major semifinal in his 25th Grand Slam appearance. His career mark against Nadal drops to 1-10.

