    Report: Jets Players, Coaches Sent Home After Presumed Positive COVID-19 Test

    The New York Jets sent their players and coaches home Friday after a player was presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Schefter added that the Arizona Cardinals had been scheduled to fly out Friday for their scheduled Sunday road game against the Jets, but it is unclear if that will happen with the status of the game potentially up in the air.

    Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the player who may have tested positive has been re-tested, and the results of that test should be known at some point on Friday.

    The Week 5 schedule has already been impacted by COVID-19, as the New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos game was moved from Sunday to Monday following positive tests within the Patriots organization, and the Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills was moved from Sunday to Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak among Titans players and personnel.

    Moving the Tennessee vs. Buffalo game to Tuesday—provided the Titans have no additional positive tests between now and then—also led to a change to the Week 6 schedule, with Buffalo vs. Kansas City Chiefs getting moved from next Thursday to the following Sunday.

    The Titans, who have reportedly had over 20 positive COVID-19 tests within their organization since Sept. 24, also had their scheduled Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed until Week 7.

    The NFL will have several options to consider regarding the Jets vs. Cardinals game if the presumed positive test is confirmed to be positive.

    Playing the game Sunday is a possibility, as is moving it to Monday or Tuesday. It could also be moved to a future week, although that would take some maneuvering since the Cardinals have a Week 8 bye and the Jets have a Week 11 bye.

    According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, those within the Jets organization are confident that protocols have been followed well and are hopeful that if the presumed positive test is confirmed, it will be isolated.

    If the game does happen this week, veteran quarterback and one-time Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco will get his first start under center for the Jets, as Sam Darnold is dealing with a sprained AC joint.

    The Jets enter Week 5 with an 0-4 record and are in danger of letting the season get away from them completely with another loss.

    Although the Cardinals have had back-to-back disappointing losses to the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers since starting 2-0, they will be favored to beat New York if the game happens primarily because of the strong play of second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

