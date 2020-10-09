    Bucs Reportedly Fear Vita Vea Ankle Injury a Season-Ending Fracture

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) is driven off the field after being injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly fear defensive tackle Vita Vea suffered a season-ending broken ankle during Thursday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news and noted Vea will undergo an MRI on Friday to confirm the extent of the injury.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

