Bucs Reportedly Fear Vita Vea Ankle Injury a Season-Ending Fracture

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly fear defensive tackle Vita Vea suffered a season-ending broken ankle during Thursday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news and noted Vea will undergo an MRI on Friday to confirm the extent of the injury.

