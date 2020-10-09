Daily Fantasy Football Week 5: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has developed into a must-start fantasy football running back in just four NFL games.

In Week 5, the Kansas City rookie could produce the most successful game of his young career against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has not been great against the run.

Edwards-Helaire is one of a few top daily fantasy football picks who have favorable matchups in front of them Sunday that make them potential anchors for your lineups.

Lamar Jackson and DeAndre Hopkins could also be poised for high totals against two of the worst teams in the NFL, and there is a New York Giants player who might have a breakout performance versus Dallas' struggling defense.

Week 5 Daily Fantasy Football Top Picks

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Jackson has found success through the air and on the ground over his last few meetings with the Bengals.

In 2019, the Ravens quarterback amassed 459 passing yards and 217 rushing yards versus his AFC North rival.

In fact, the 152 rushing yards he picked up in Week 6 of 2019 is Jackson's highest single-game rushing total.

Jackson has not had to run the ball too much in the first four weeks since he is flanked by a trio of solid running backs in Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

Sunday could present Jackson with the perfect opportunity to break out on the ground since the Bengals have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL.

Cincinnati ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to passing defense, but it has had trouble getting to the quarterback. The Bengals have the second-fewest number of quarterback hits.

If Jackson receives plenty of time to sit back in the pocket, he could pick out Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown on a regular basis.

Since Jackson achieved so much success against Cincinnati and Baltimore is expected to win big, a lineup stack involving the quarterback and one or two of his targets could be the right play.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Edwards-Helaire has an opportunity to pad his touchdown totals in Week 5.

The Las Vegas Raiders conceded the most rushing scores in the NFL with eight, and they give up 138.5 ground yards per game and five yards per carry.

Edwards-Helaire has not cracked the 100-yard mark since his breakout debut in Week 1, but he has been a steady force on the ground with back-to-back 64-yard outings.

In three of his four games, the Chiefs running back received at least 15 carries. He has also been targeted 19 times by Patrick Mahomes through the air.

Even though his salary will be one of the highest for Week 5, Edwards-Helaire is worth the start because of his heavy usage rate and favorable AFC West matchup.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals reside in the perfect spot to bounce back from a pair of rough defeats.

DeAndre Hopkins and Co. will try to get back to winning ways against the New York Jets, who have looked awful in their first four games.

Hopkins is coming off an OK performance by his high standards, as he caught seven of nine targets for 41 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Arizona's top offseason acquisition has been thrown to at least nine times in his first four starts alongside Kyler Murray.

The Jets allow 7.7 yards per catch and a 72.1 completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. If Murray is accurate and avoids turnovers, he could find Hopkins on a regular basis.

If you want to start Edwards-Helaire and Hopkins together, you could use Murray as a stack option with Hopkins and then surround them with value plays to strike the right lineup balance.

Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Evan Engram could be ready to cash in on his high volume of targets with a massive game in yardage and in the end zone.

Engram and the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in what could be a high-scoring affair given Dallas' porous defense.

The Cowboys conceded the 10th-highest passing yard total and the second-most scoring plays through the air in their 1-3 start.

Engram was targeted on 10 occasions by Daniel Jones in Week 4, but he managed six receptions for 35 yards.

In total, Engram has brought in 17 of the 30 balls thrown in his direction. If he moves up that catch percentage and Jones is a bit more accurate, the Giants could have a go-to connection for most of Sunday's game.

Engram has had success against the Cowboys in the past, as he set his career highs in targets, receptions and receiving yards at AT&T Stadium in Week 1 of 2019.

If you start Engram, it could allow more wiggle room to roster top-tier players at running back and wide receiver, like Edwards-Helaire and Hopkins.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

