"I'm really trying to figure out the plans," he noted. "It's kind of frustrating. I would like to just prepare for Baltimore, but I gotta prepare to figure out the madness that they [the coaches] are doing."
Dunlap, 31, is a two-time Pro Bowler who has registered seven or more sacks eight times, including nine last season. He has zero sacks, two quarterback hits and 16 tackles (one for loss) through four starts this season, however.
The veteran wondered if the coaching staff didn't feel he made enough of the impact against the run in the first four weeks:
If that's the case, relegating him to a pass-rushing role exclusively against a Baltimore offense third in rushing yards per game (160.8) might make some sense. According to ESPN's Ben Baby, however, Dunlap ranks "46th among 82 qualifying defensive ends in edge rush stop win rate, an ESPN metric powered by NFL NextGen Stats."
Not great, not terrible. Ultimately, Dunlap is at the mercy of the coaching staff.
Why Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles Is a Historic TNF Matchup