Who Is the Top Threat to Take Down the Chiefs in the AFC?

Why it could be them

Quarterback Josh Allen's breakout third season with new top weapon Stefon Diggs has pushed the Buffalo Bills from good to great, if not special. Allen owns a perfect 158.3 passer rating on deep balls, his 154.4 rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games ranks No. 1 in the AFC, his 146.6 third-down rating ranks second in the NFL, and he's thrown nine touchdown passes to zero interceptions in the red zone.

What more can you ask?

It's also difficult to find a weak spot. Allen is becoming a star, the Bills have tremendous depth at the skill positions, the offensive line has looked steady, and they have above-average talent at all three levels on D.

Why it might not be them

Like the Ravens, the Bills are fighting history. Actually, in this case, it's much worse. While Baltimore is trying to defeat demons from the last two seasons, Buffalo is hoping this season will bring about its first playoff win since 1995.

That pressure alone could be problematic for a young team, as could the fact the Bills have yet to face a 2019 playoff team. They're sitting pretty at 4-0, but how they deal with stiffer competition in the weeks to come could indicate whether they're ready to join the elites. The Tennessee Titans and Chiefs, who are a combined 7-0, are the next two opponents on their schedule.

They could also use more balance on offense and more pressure on defense.

Prediction

The Bills hit some speed bumps but still capture the wide-open AFC East for the first time in a quarter-century. While the AFC North cannibalizes itself, Buffalo edges the Indianapolis Colts en route to an AFC Championship Game matchup with K.C.