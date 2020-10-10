Who Is the Top Threat to Take Down the Chiefs in the AFC?October 10, 2020
The 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs have understandably become the overwhelming favorites to get back to the Super Bowl, per DraftKings.
Considering the defending champions have won 13 consecutive games, including a dominant victory over last year's regular-season wins leader, the Baltimore Ravens, few likely disagree with the notion the conference goes through Patrick Mahomes and Co.
But just two of the last 15 Super Bowl winners have made it back to the big game the following season, so the Chiefs will have lots of work to do with a target on their back.
Which second-tier AFC squads have the best shot to hit said target? Let's break it down.
Baltimore Ravens
Why it could be them
The Ravens won 14 games last year. And while they lost in ugly fashion to the Chiefs two weeks ago, that's their only regular-season defeat in the last calendar year. Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP and the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in the league, and there's hardly a shortage of talent surrounding him.
Baltimore ranks in the top 12 in offensive and defensive defense-adjusted value over average at Football Outsiders. It is averaging 30.5 points per game despite that dud against visiting K.C., and its three wins have come by 14 or more points.
Why it might not be them
That Week 3 loss to the Chiefs wasn't the Ravens' first hiccup in a big spot. They're 0-3 against Mahomes and the Chiefs under Jackson, who has lost both his playoff games at home. It's possible those are growing pains and that the 23-year-old's time is coming soon, but it's also possible these Ravens are simply chokers.
They also clearly miss retired guard Marshal Yanda, while the pass rush ranks 20th in pressure rate. This team is far from perfect.
Prediction
Jackson regresses a tad with a target on his back and a tough schedule becomes difficult to overcome. The Ravens settle for a wild-card spot and exit the playoffs before earning a chance for revenge against the Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills
Why it could be them
Quarterback Josh Allen's breakout third season with new top weapon Stefon Diggs has pushed the Buffalo Bills from good to great, if not special. Allen owns a perfect 158.3 passer rating on deep balls, his 154.4 rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games ranks No. 1 in the AFC, his 146.6 third-down rating ranks second in the NFL, and he's thrown nine touchdown passes to zero interceptions in the red zone.
What more can you ask?
It's also difficult to find a weak spot. Allen is becoming a star, the Bills have tremendous depth at the skill positions, the offensive line has looked steady, and they have above-average talent at all three levels on D.
Why it might not be them
Like the Ravens, the Bills are fighting history. Actually, in this case, it's much worse. While Baltimore is trying to defeat demons from the last two seasons, Buffalo is hoping this season will bring about its first playoff win since 1995.
That pressure alone could be problematic for a young team, as could the fact the Bills have yet to face a 2019 playoff team. They're sitting pretty at 4-0, but how they deal with stiffer competition in the weeks to come could indicate whether they're ready to join the elites. The Tennessee Titans and Chiefs, who are a combined 7-0, are the next two opponents on their schedule.
They could also use more balance on offense and more pressure on defense.
Prediction
The Bills hit some speed bumps but still capture the wide-open AFC East for the first time in a quarter-century. While the AFC North cannibalizes itself, Buffalo edges the Indianapolis Colts en route to an AFC Championship Game matchup with K.C.
Cleveland Browns
Why it could be them
We know they have the talent, but now it looks as though it's all coming together for the Cleveland Browns, who have averaged 39.3 points per game in three consecutive victories and turned the ball over just once in that span. Third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield is loaded with weapons and is better supported now that solid veteran Jack Conklin is manning the right tackle spot and the competent Kevin Stefanski has replaced Freddie Kitchens to oversee the offense.
Meanwhile, fourth-year edge-rusher Myles Garrett has been the most dominant defensive player in football. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick is the only player with five sacks and three forced fumbles.
Why it might not be them
Beyond Garrett, the defense remains vulnerable. The linebacker corps is painfully low on talent, the secondary can be had, and the Browns rank 20th in DVOA against the pass.
Beyond that, Mayfield has been good, not great. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick possesses the sixth-lowest yards-per-attempt average and on-target rate. Cleveland will need more from him, especially when the schedule stiffens up.
Speaking of which, the Browns' three wins have come against opponents that are a combined 3-8-1, and they were embarrassed by the Ravens in Week 1. Two critical tests are coming against the Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers in Weeks 5 and 6.
Prediction
The Browns settle for a wild-card spot in the stacked AFC North but are beaten up so badly by their tough division rivals that they go one-and-done in January.
Indianapolis Colts
Why it could be them
The Colts defense has been impeccable. That unit ranks in the top five against the run and pass, and is first overall, in DVOA. Tackle DeForest Buckner is a star on top of his game, linebacker Darius Leonard is one of the best off-ball front-seven defenders in the NFL, and Kenny Moore II and the revitalized Xavier Rhodes are super in coverage.
Meanwhile—despite his warts—eight-time Pro Bowler Philip Rivers gives Indy a much higher ceiling behind center than Jacoby Brissett did. He should continue to benefit from the presence of a strong, stable offensive line. And while the offense hasn't been overly explosive, it has surrendered just four sacks and turned the ball over only three times during the Colts' 3-1 start.
Why it might not be them
The Colts lost to the bad Jacksonville Jaguars, they didn't look crisp on offense in a victory over the Chicago Bears, and it's hard to give much weight to wins against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, who are a combined 1-7.
Rivers has thrown just four touchdown passes to three interceptions, the running game is averaging an NFL-low 3.5 yards per carry, and the offense ranks in the bottom five on third down and in the red zone.
Toss in injuries to Leonard, left tackle Anthony Castonzo, wide receiver Parris Campbell, safety Malik Hooker, running back Marlon Mack and linebacker Anthony Walker, and there's plenty of reasons to be concerned about the Colts.
Prediction
Indianapolis battles Tennessee for the AFC South crown and at least sneaks into the postseason as a wild-card team but taps out before the third round, losing to Buffalo in the divisional playoffs.
New England Patriots
Why it could be them
Oh, you're expecting more? It could also be that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has an MVP season on his resume and seemed to be holding up physically before he tested positive for COVID-19. The Pats also have plenty of talent on a defense led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore (though he tested positive for COVID-19 as well).
Still, the Patriots wouldn't be part of the Super Bowl conversation without Belichick's track record. They're 2-2 but with a competitive road loss to the undefeated Seattle Seahawks. They simply can't be counted out.
Why it might not be them
Newton didn't hold up physically in 2018 or 2019. It's still early, but he hasn't been an elite quarterback since 2015. He also lacks depth in the pass-catching corps, the offensive line isn't as strong as it used to be, and the formerly dominant defense misses veterans Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins Sr., Dont'a Hightower, Duron Harmon, Patrick Chung and Danny Shelton.
Plus, the Patriots have already dug themselves a hole. They are two games back of the Bills in the AFC East and are out of playoff positioning.
Prediction
While a wild-card spot is on the table for New England with the expanded playoff field, the AFC East will finally become Buffalo's, and the depleted Patriots will max out in the first round. That's if they make the postseason at all.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Why it could be them
The Pittsburgh defense is unbelievably strong. After leading the league in sacks and takeaways last season, that talented unit has generated pressure on a ridiculous 46.5 percent of snaps this year (no other D has done so 31 percent of the time).
And now, with six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back, the defense doesn't have to do all the heavy lifting. Big Ben missed all but two games in 2019 because of an elbow injury that required surgery, and he's a hell of an upgrade over Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges. The 3-0 Steelers have scored at least 26 points in each of their outings.
Why it might not be them
But the Steelers have yet to score more than 28 points against three weak or vulnerable opponents. Roethlisberger hasn't looked overly crisp, and the running game ranks 23rd in DVOA.
They've got the talent and depth for everything to come together offensively, but it's also fair to wonder if the 38-year-old Roethlisberger can hold up with little margin for error in the stacked AFC North.
Prediction
The offense lacks consistency because Roethlisberger isn't the player he used to be. The defense is dominant enough to get Pittsburgh into the playoffs, but battles with Cleveland and Baltimore will leave it too worn down to make a run. The Steelers win the division but fall to the top-seeded Chiefs in the second round.
Tennessee Titans
Why it could be them
The Titans have certainly learned how to win. Somewhat quietly, they've gone 10-3 in their last 13 games. Since the start of 2019, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is the NFL's highest-rated qualified passer, and running back Derrick Henry is the league's leading rusher.
Tennessee has found a way to win three close games to gain early control of the AFC South, and it's not just about Tannehill, Henry and a fairly deep receiving corps. The defense has the sixth-best pressure rate in football.
Why it might not be them
The Titans merely rank 13th in offensive DVOA and 18th in defensive DVOA, they're extremely reliant on Tannehill and Henry's ability to sustain something that appeared to be unsustainable down the stretch last year, and it's hard to put much stock into their 3-0 start.
Those three victories came by a grand total of six points over opponents who are 3-9.
Throw in that their season has been interrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak, which has postponed two games, and the Titans' work is cut out for them.
Prediction
After barely practicing for two weeks, Tennessee stumbles as it returns with the schedule toughening up. The lack of a true bye will also work against the Titans before they go one-and-done in the playoffs.