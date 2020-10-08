Jackie Robinson's Family Objects to Donald Trump Using Photo in Campaign Ad

Jackie Robinson's Family Objects to Donald Trump Using Photo in Campaign AdOctober 8, 2020
The family of MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson condemned President Donald Trump's use of his image in a campaign ad ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Sharon Robinson said Thursday that "the Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in."
Sharon Robinson @sharonarobinson
Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump
A video titled, "Say What You Will About America," features a still photo of Robinson.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
