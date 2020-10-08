    Jackie Robinson's Family Objects to Donald Trump Using Photo in Campaign Ad

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    FILE - In this April 11, 1947 file photo, Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers poses at Ebbets Field in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Robinson is the subject of a two-part documentary,
    JOHN ROONEY/Associated Press

    The family of MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson condemned President Donald Trump's use of his image in a campaign ad ahead of the 2020 presidential election. 

    Sharon Robinson said Thursday that "the Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in."

    A video titled, "Say What You Will About America," features a still photo of Robinson.

               

