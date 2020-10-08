Jackie Robinson's Family Objects to Donald Trump Using Photo in Campaign Ad

JOHN ROONEY/Associated Press

The family of MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson condemned President Donald Trump's use of his image in a campaign ad ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Sharon Robinson said Thursday that "the Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in."

A video titled, "Say What You Will About America," features a still photo of Robinson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

