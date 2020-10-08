Report: Former WNBA Player Cappie Pondexter Subject of Missing Person Case

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Former WNBA All-Star Cappie Pondexter reportedly is the subject of a missing person investigation.

Per Lyndsey D'Arcangelo of The Athletic, Pondexter "has been declared a missing person and there is an active investigation going on into her disappearance" after not being heard from "for a few days."

D'Arcangelo noted Pondexter's phone and wallet were found in her home.

The WNBA Players Association tweeted a message urging anyone to provide information they might have about Pondexter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.