    Report: Former WNBA Player Cappie Pondexter Subject of Missing Person Case

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Sparks' Cappie Pondexter during a preseason WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn. Cappie Pondexter knew it was time to retire from playing basketball and move on to other things in her life. The two-time WNBA champion announced her retirement Tuesday, April 16, 2019 on Instagram and spoke with The Associated Press about her decision. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Jessica Hill/Associated Press

    Former WNBA All-Star Cappie Pondexter reportedly is the subject of a missing person investigation. 

    Per Lyndsey D'Arcangelo of The Athletic, Pondexter "has been declared a missing person and there is an active investigation going on into her disappearance" after not being heard from "for a few days."

    D'Arcangelo noted Pondexter's phone and wallet were found in her home. 

    The WNBA Players Association tweeted a message urging anyone to provide information they might have about Pondexter:

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

     

