Titans Reportedly Knew NFL Rules Ahead of Informal Workout Amid COVID Outbreak

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Officials from the NFL told the Tennessee Titans they couldn't hold informal team gatherings one day before Titans players reportedly held their own workout, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano reported both the NFL and NFL Players Association are looking into how the Titans experienced a COVID-19 outbreak, which forced the postponement of one game and has jeopardized Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Per Graziano, part of the investigation is focusing on the "info was communicated by team to players" with regard to the ban on informal gatherings. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported "multiple" Titans players said they didn't have knowledge of the moratorium.

The NFL announced Sept. 29 the Titans were suspending "in-person club activities" after they registered multiple positive COVID-19 tests. At least 23 people within the organization have tested positive so far, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Longtime NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky reported some players staged their own workout at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Davenport corroborated the report: "Some players had worked out at the school in the past and have a relationship with Montgomery Bell Academy head coach Marty Euverard."



An official from Montgomery Bell Academy also told Davenport the School didn't know of any workout restrictions issued by the NFL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This isn't the only possible infraction of the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols by Tennessee.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a conference call with head coaches and general managers, during which he pointed to examples of Titans players not wearing the right protective equipment at the team facility.

On Monday, the NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams outlining how violations of the protocol could result in the forfeiture of draft picks or games themselves. Per multiple reports, some around the league have said the latter punishment is warranted for the Titans regarding their Week 5 encounter with the Bills.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the NFL is looking at Monday or Tuesday as a new date for the game, which would mean the Bills' Thursday night meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs would have to be moved back.

According to Graziano, neither the NFL nor the NFLPA is pushing to make the Titans right now, calling the move a "last-resort idea that would only come into play if rescheduling proved impossible and a team proved responsible."