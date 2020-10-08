French Open 2020 Results: Thursday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw Update

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Sofia Kenin is one win away from becoming the first American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

The 21-year-old won a battle of the two seeded players left in the women's singles draw Thursday to set up a championship match with Iga Swiatek Saturday at Roland Garros.

Kenin eliminated Petra Kvitova in a showdown of the only Grand Slam champions left in the field. Kenin is looking to add the French Open crown to the Australian Open title she claimed earlier this year.

Swiatek has been the breakout story of the tournament. She continued her dominance Thursday by knocking out Nadia Podoroska in straight sets.

Thursday French Open Results

Iga Swiatek def. Nadia Podoroska, 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. No. 7 Petra Kvitova, 6-4, 7-5

Kenin displayed tremendous fight at the end of the second set to clinch a spot in her second Grand Slam final.

The American had an opportunity to close out the match on serve, but she was broken by Kvitova to level the second set at five games apiece.

Kenin then fought back to earn a break off the two-time Grand Slam champion and followed with a hold to finish off the victory.

The Australian Open winner was effective on break-point opportunities, as she won four of the five earned. Kvitova only broke twice in 12 chances.

If she beats Swiatek in the final, Kenin would become the first woman since 2016 to win two majors in a season and her first two Grand Slam titles in the same year. Angelique Kerber was the last player to achieve those feats.

According to NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi, Kenin and Swiatek have the youngest combined age of Grand Slam finalists since the 2008 Australian Open:

Swiatek was in total control of her semifinal match from the start.

The 19-year-old Polish player allowed Podoroska to win just three of 15 games played in Thursday's opening contest.

Swiatek won five of her nine break-point opportunities and took over 65 percent of the points on her first and second serves.

Podoroska struggled to find consistency on her serve in both sets, as she won just 42 percent of the points on her first serve. She was even worse on second serve by taking 38 percent of those points.

Swiatek, who did not advance past the fourth round at a major before the tournament, won 11 of the 12 sets she has played by three games or more.

Although she is in the better form of the two finalists, Swiatek has never faced the pressure of a Grand Slam final, and that could play into Kenin's favor Saturday.

Statistics obtained from RolandGarros.com.