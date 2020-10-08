AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Chris Jericho Tribute and Cody vs. Brodie Lee

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

In this week's ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, AEW prevailed again with a viewership victory.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite averaged 753,000 viewers Wednesday during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT brought in 639,000 viewers on USA Network.

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite was a special tribute to Chris Jericho, who was celebrating 30 years in the wrestling business. The biggest occurrence, however, was a dog collar match for the TNT Championship between Brodie Lee and Cody.

Several weeks after Lee beat Cody for the title in dominant fashion, Cody finally got his rematch Wednesday night. As expected, the dog collar match was a bloody and brutal affair, and it was Cody who prevailed, as he became the first two-time TNT champion.

The main event of Dynamite naturally featured Jericho, as he teamed with Jake Hager against Luther and Serpentico. After Jericho and Hager won, Jericho took part in an entertaining back-and-forth with MJF, and then the AEW roster celebrated Jericho's anniversary with him.

Also on the show, Brian Cage beat Will Hobbs to retain the FTW Championship, FTR defeated TH2 to retain the AEW Tag Team titles, and Big Swole beat Serena Deeb.

NXT featured fallout from last weekend's NXT TakeOver 31, which featured several big moments, including Ridge Holland attacking Adam Cole after Kyle O'Reilly fell short in his bid to take the NXT Championship from Finn Balor.

It wasn't clear why Holland attacked Cole, but he strongly suggested Wednesday that someone paid him to do so, which could make for an intriguing angle moving forward.

The main event of NXT was a tag team match pitting Rhea Ripley and the returning Ember Moon against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Ember, who made a surprise return at TakeOver, cut a promo earlier in the night before getting interrupted by Ripley, who was subsequently attacked by Kai and Gonzalez.

Ripley and Moon won the main event, and their body language made it seem as though both have Io Shirai and the NXT Women's Championship in their crosshairs.

Also on NXT, Tommaso Ciampa beat Kushida by disqualification after Velveteen Dream interfered, the returning Dexter Lumis defeated Austin Theory, and Holland took down Danny Burch, although there was some concern about Holland possibly suffering a knee injury during a post-match fight with Oney Lorcan.

