TMZ: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Expected to Buy $7.5M Mansion in Tampa Bay

TMZ: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Expected to Buy $7.5M Mansion in Tampa BayOctober 8, 2020
Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are closing in on buying a $7.5 million property in the Tampa area.
TMZ reported the Buccaneers quarterback is looking to settle down near his team after spending several months in a mansion owned by Derek Jeter. The former New York Yankees superstar is looking to sell the estate for around $29 million.
The TMZ report says Brady's purchase is not yet a done deal but is leaning that way. The 8,548-square-foot home has five bedrooms and includes a private gym, theater room, billiard room and media center. The property is located in a private neighborhood on the water in Clearwater, Florida, and comes with its own private dock.
Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in March after two decades with the New England Patriots. Bundchen, of course, is one of the highest-paid models in the world.
Suffice it to say they probably won't be putting down a 30-year mortgage on the house.
Realtor.com's photos of the property can be seen here.
Buccaneers Week 5 X-Factor: Scotty Miller stressing Bears defense is key