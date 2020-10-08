    TMZ: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Expected to Buy $7.5M Mansion in Tampa Bay

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are closing in on buying a $7.5 million property in the Tampa area.

    TMZ reported the Buccaneers quarterback is looking to settle down near his team after spending several months in a mansion owned by Derek Jeter. The former New York Yankees superstar is looking to sell the estate for around $29 million.

    The TMZ report says Brady's purchase is not yet a done deal but is leaning that way. The 8,548-square-foot home has five bedrooms and includes a private gym, theater room, billiard room and media center. The property is located in a private neighborhood on the water in Clearwater, Florida, and comes with its own private dock.

    Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in March after two decades with the New England Patriots. Bundchen, of course, is one of the highest-paid models in the world.

    Suffice it to say they probably won't be putting down a 30-year mortgage on the house.

    Realtor.com's photos of the property can be seen here.

