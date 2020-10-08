Madden NFL 21 Adds Giannis, Antetokounmpo Brothers as Part of NBA Crossover

Photo Credit: EA Sports

EA Sports announced Thursday two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Milwaukee Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Los Angeles Lakers, are being added to Madden NFL 21 as part of an NBA crossover.

All three Antetokounmpo brothers will be playable characters in "The Yard," a new mode inspired by backyard football, and Giannis will also be available in the video game's "Superstar KO."

Gamers can deck out the brothers in custom gear aimed at celebrating the family's Greek heritage for when they take the field in The Yard.

They are the first NBA players to ever appear in the storied Madden franchise.

Giannis previously joked he could have made it to the NFL as a long snapper—he initially referred to the position as a pitcher, highlighting the European superstar's limited football knowledge—after completing a long between-the-legs pass in a January 2018 game:

It's not the first time EA Sports has utilized a crossover, though.

NHL 20 featured Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

Madden NFL 21 was released Aug. 28 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It'll also be available on the next generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, when they debut in November.