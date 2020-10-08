    Madden NFL 21 Adds Giannis, Antetokounmpo Brothers as Part of NBA Crossover

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Photo Credit: EA Sports

    EA Sports announced Thursday two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Milwaukee Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Los Angeles Lakers, are being added to Madden NFL 21 as part of an NBA crossover.   

    All three Antetokounmpo brothers will be playable characters in "The Yard," a new mode inspired by backyard football, and Giannis will also be available in the video game's "Superstar KO."

    Gamers can deck out the brothers in custom gear aimed at celebrating the family's Greek heritage for when they take the field in The Yard.

    They are the first NBA players to ever appear in the storied Madden franchise.

    Giannis previously joked he could have made it to the NFL as a long snapper—he initially referred to the position as a pitcher, highlighting the European superstar's limited football knowledge—after completing a long between-the-legs pass in a January 2018 game:

    It's not the first time EA Sports has utilized a crossover, though.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    NHL 20 featured Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

    Madden NFL 21 was released Aug. 28 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It'll also be available on the next generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, when they debut in November.

    Related

      AntetokounBros Added to Madden 🎮

      Madden announces you can now play with Giannis and his brothers as part of NBA crossover

      AntetokounBros Added to Madden 🎮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AntetokounBros Added to Madden 🎮

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Wearing Mamba Unis 🐍

      Los Angeles has switched to Black Mamba uniforms for Game 5 with chance to win the title

      Lakers Wearing Mamba Unis 🐍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Wearing Mamba Unis 🐍

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Where This Lakers Run Ranks All-Time

      The Lakers franchise's postseason success speaks for itself. @AndrewDBailey puts this run in perspective 📲

      Where This Lakers Run Ranks All-Time
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Where This Lakers Run Ranks All-Time

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Title Longshots Who Could Win It All in 2021 👀

      Outside of the obvious contenders, which underestimated teams could make a finals run next year?

      Title Longshots Who Could Win It All in 2021 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Title Longshots Who Could Win It All in 2021 👀

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report