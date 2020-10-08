Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Bayley-Banks, WWE Draft and More

3 of 4

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported AJ Styles and John Morrison are two Superstars speculated to join Raw in the WWE Draft, which kicks off Friday on SmackDown before wrapping up on the October 13 flagship.

Morrison moving would be the jolt of energy he needs to make a move up the card that simply was not happening on Friday nights. The moment he was partnered with The Miz, his upward trajectory was limited, if only because it is extremely difficult for a tag team to get over as a main event unless it consists of already-established headliners.

As a singles star on Monday nights, he can finally achieve the main event status he has chased in McMahonland since debuting way back in 2005.

Styles, on the other hand, has been shuffled back and forth to escape the presence of Paul Heyman. With the advocate for Roman Reigns back on SmackDown, it only makes sense that Styles would make the jump back to Raw, no matter how much The Phenomenal One and the blue brand have become synonymous over the years.

Given the current state of the red brand, Styles may very well resume his run as a main event star, particularly if he has the opportunity to work alongside Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship program.