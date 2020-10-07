Saints Reportedly Won't Evacuate to Indianapolis Ahead of Hurricane Delta

Bill Feig/Associated Press

As Hurricane Delta bears down on the Gulf Coast, the New Orleans Saints will not evacuate to Indianapolis, according to Amie Just of NOLA.com.

The team will remain in its home market as new forecasts project the storm moving west. Saints officials consulted with the NFL in making the decision.

New Orleans is scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 on Monday Night Football.

According to multiple reports, the NFL was looking at hosting the Saints-Chargers game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the Indianapolis Colts set to face the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 5.

"We continue to monitor developments and remain in contact with the two clubs," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to Joel A. Erickson and Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. "We have built-in contingencies for every game in the event circumstances require a change."

The Saints last used the facilities in Indianapolis due to weather conditions in 2008 when Hurricane Gustav reached New Orleans.

Hurricane Delta reached Category 4 status Tuesday before it was downgraded to a Category 2 storm as of Wednesday evening.