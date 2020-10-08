MLB Playoffs 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Fantasy Predictions for Thursday

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The two hottest hitters in the Major League Baseball playoffs reside in the same series.

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton have been the most reliable fantasy options in the division-series round. And we could see more of the same power out of the pair as the Yankees call on the back end of their rotation and the Rays utilize a bullpen game.

The other ALDS matchup between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics has produced an abundance of runs, and neither set of hitters has displayed signs of slowing down.

Although there are some valuable fantasy options in the NLDS games, the more explosive bats have been in the ALDS. Seventy-four runs gave been scored there through six games, while 33 runs were totaled in four NLDS contests.

Thursday MLB Playoffs Schedule

Game 3: Atlanta (-143) vs. Miami (+123) (2:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 4: Oakland vs. Houston (3:35 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego (9:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Fantasy Predictions

Randy Arozarena, Giancarlo Stanton Stay Hot

Arozarena and Stanton have combined for 13 hits, seven home runs and 13 RBI in the ALDS.

The former has a solo home run in each of the three games against the Yankees at Petco Park and reached base multiple times in his last four appearances, while the latter recorded a hit and a run in each of the Yankees' five playoff games and owns six long balls in those contests.

Since both hitters have a good idea of what the bullpen arms will throw at them, they could benefit more in Game 4.

New York is calling on Jordan Montgomery to start to bridge the gap to the bullpen. The only time the southpaw allowed multiple home runs in the regular season was September 2 against the Rays.

Ryan Thompson will be the first pitcher used by the Rays, but he is not expected to throw more than two innings. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits in his regular-season appearances against the Yankees.

Since neither starter has a great record against their opponents, Arozarena, Stanton and their teammates could feast early at Petco Park, which may lead to another high-scoring affair.

Chad Pinder Becomes Oakland's Difference-Maker

Chad Pinder is not the highest-profile name in the Oakland order, but he could be the most important part of the lineup in Game 4.

The third baseman is coming off a three-hit performance in Game 3 and is hitting .500 against the Astros. He will likely come at a lower salary than other options on his own roster and the overall slate.

The ALDS success is an extension of Pinder's regular-season form against Houston. He had four hits, two runs and two doubles against it in September.

The 28-year-old should be in a good position to drive in runs with Marcus Semien and Tommy La Stella hitting well in front of him. The first two batters in the Oakland order went 4-for-7 and accounted for four of the team's nine runs in Game 3.

Houston has not announced a Game 4 starter yet, but given Pinder's overall success against Houston, he feels like a safe bet for success.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from MLB.com

