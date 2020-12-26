    Report: Washington's Terry McLaurin Won't Play vs. Panthers Due to Ankle Injury

    Jenna Ciccotelli
December 27, 2020
    Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in action during an NFL match against the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team , Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
    Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

    Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The sophomore wideout was a major player even as Washington got off to a 1-3 start to the 2020 season, factoring in as the team's leading receiver in every game. Through four weeks, he posted 387 yards on 26 receptions with two games of 100 yards or more, though he only found the end zone once.

    The 25-year-old was questionable to play in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens and missed practice the Friday before the game, but he took the field to reel in a season-high 10 receptions on 14 targets. After a week of limited practice, he was cleared for Week 5, though he wasn't as productive in the team's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where he caught three passes for 26 yards.

    Through the next three games, he posted 279 yards and two scores. To date, he's posted 80 receptions for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns through 14 appearances for a Washington team fighting to make the postseason.

    The loss of the former Buckeye is a huge blow to a struggling Washington offense that can't afford to falter against Carolina in its pursuit of a division title.

